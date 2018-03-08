Celebrities

Actress Susan Sarandon claims she once suffered an incident akin to the recent Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams salary disparity issue, wherein male colleagues were paid more for equal work.
In an interview with BBC 5 live, Sarandon said she discovered that Paul Newman and Gene Hackman, her two male co-stars on the 1998 film Twilight, were getting paid the same rate, but more than her. The Wahlberg/Williams incident also saw a disparity in the pay rates between the actor… Read
It’s almost that time of year again. NBC said today that Chris Hardwick will return to host its annual Red Nose Day Special, set for 10-11 PM Thursday, May 24.
Airing live from New York, that program will cap an evening of shows starting at 8 PM with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, followed at 9 by an RND- themed edition of Hollywood Game Night. Both will include live check-ins from Hardwick throughout the night as he gears up for the main event. The evening… Read
Tiffany Haddish was one of the big hits with the Oscar online audience, drawing laughs and huzzahs for her efforts to meet her idol, Meryl Streep.
Haddish started her day by jumping over the rope on the red carpet to meet her idol, Streep.
But her biggest moment would come later when she teamed with Maya Rudolph.
“We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt,” Haddish said, brandishing her shoes in hand, as did Rudolph. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11 this… Read
Some 64 years after her victory for Best Supporting Actress in On The Waterfront, the iconic Eva Marie Saint received a standing ovation as she returned to the Oscars stage.
Now 93-years-old, Saint presented the Academy Award for Costume Design. She joked that she was “older than the Academy.”
She also saluted her late husband, Jeffrey Hayden, to whom she was married for 65 years. Hayden died on Christmas Eve in 2016 at age… Read
David Ogden Stiers, who played Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in M*A*S*H and later Cogsworth in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, has died. He was 75 and died at home, according to his agent, Mitchell Stubbs.
Stiers had been battling bladder cancer, Stubbs told The Oregonian/OregonLive media outlet.
The late actor was born in Peoria, Illinois, then moved to Eugene, Oregon while he was in high school. He attended the University of Oregon, but soon left for San Francisco… Read
Less than two months after storm-driven mudslides pummeled the fire-ravaged celebrity enclave of Montecito, the city again is under a mandatory-evactuation order. A 6 PM deadline to get out looms as a flash-flood warning is in effect for the tony burg with a winter storm bearing down.
Although officials peg the potential for mudslides as low to moderate, the evacuation also affect nearby Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpenteria and Summerland. The Santa Barbara office of the… Read
Michelle Obama’s memoir will be titled Becoming and is set for a November release by the Crown Publishing Group.
The news was released via Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, the publisher for the Crown imprint. It was also tweeted by the former first lady.
"Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life… Read
Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, known simply as Sridevi to her legions of fans, has passed away in Dubai from a heart attack. She was 54 and her death was confirmed by her family, who were attending a wedding with her in that country.
Her husband, Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi were with her when she died, according to reports.
Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi started acting at age four, appearing in the Tamil… Read
They don’t call ’em social media influencers for nothing. Snap’s shares sank more than 7% in trading today — shedding an estimated $1 billion in market value — a day after reality TV star Kylie Jenner sent out a tweet suggesting she doesn’t use the Snapchat app anymore.
The sentiment clearly struck a chord with some of her 24.5 million Twitter followers, more than a quarter-million of whom liked what she said.
sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it… Read
This week’s remarkable student protests — high school students — in Florida and other states in response to last week’s horrific mass shooting in Parkland, has already drawn the tedious and idiotic right-wing conspiracy mongering, but here’s a more encouraging response to the movement. With tonight’s CNN Town Hall hours away, Hollywood and the Beltway seem as stunned as they are praise-giving to these kids who are speaking truth to power.
Here is a sampling of Twitter… Read
Basketball patriarch LaVar Ball might be thousands of miles away from Los Angeles, but he’s still firing away at the franchise.
Ball issued an ultimatum to the team today through the Lithuanian press: His son, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, will walk away from the team when he’s eligible for free agency unless brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo join him on the Lakers.
The younger Balls currently play for Prienu Vytautas in the Lithuanian League (LKL), a minor team in that… Read
Liz Smith would have been pleased to share the stage today with the Phantom, and it’s safe to say there were at least two ghosts at the packed Majestic Theatre, where a crowd comprising many of the folks who’d made bold-face appearances in her columns gathered to salute the late gossipeuse under the raised chandelier where, most nights, the Opera Ghost prowls.
After all, reported her friend Cynthia McFadden, Mary Elizabeth Smith left instructions that any memorial service… Read