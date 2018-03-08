Celebrities

Oscars: Tiffany Haddish Steals Spotlight In Recycled Dress, Efforts To Meet Streep

By Bruce Haring

Tiffany Haddish was one of the big hits with the Oscar online audience, drawing laughs and huzzahs for her efforts to meet her idol, Meryl Streep. Haddish started her day by jumping over the rope on the red carpet to meet her idol, Streep. But her biggest moment would come later when she teamed with Maya Rudolph. “We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt,” Haddish said, brandishing her shoes in hand, as did Rudolph. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11 this… Read