Derek Richardson Joins ABC’s Justin Noble Comedy Pilot; ‘Three Rivers’ Casts Stephanie Styles

By Denise Petski

Anger Management and Men in Trees alum Derek Richardson is set as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC's untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot. Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they're stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day. Richardson will play Gordon, the super… Read