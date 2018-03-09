Hina Abdullah(The Last Ship), Whitney alum Dan O’Brien,Bernard White (Rebel in the Rye) and Gita Reddy (Orange is the New Black) have signed on for series regular roles opposite Nishi Munshi in CBS' multi-camera comedy pilotPandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.
Written by Sahgal and directed by Mark Cendrowski, Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who… Read
Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) has been tapped as the lead Emmy in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. She replaces Joey King who had been originally cast in the role opposite male lead Freddie Stroma.
The casting change was made after the table read. At 18, King is about a decade younger than Emmy’s age as the character had been conceived.
In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann… Read
The West Wing alum Kathleen York and Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) are set for key series-regular roles opposite Perry Mattfeld in the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films. Brooke Markham and Keston John co-star.
Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only "witness" to… Read
Anger Management and Men in Trees alum Derek Richardson is set as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC's untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot. Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they're stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day. Richardson will play Gordon, the super… Read
Girl Trip‘s Deborah Ayorinde is set as a series regular opposite Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton and Peter Gallagher in CBS' legal drama pilot Main Justice. Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers on Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where he takes on the biggest legal… Read
Steve Coulter (House of Cards) and Deborah Ramsay (Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, with Love) have been cast as Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles in Lifetime’s upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.
The movie about the romance of Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle also stars Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley in the title roles, Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Maggie Sullivun as… Read
Freeform has rounded out the cast for its its Pretty Little Liars' spinoff pilot The Perfectionists from writer/executive producer I. Marlene King. Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) and newcomer Eli Brown join previously announced stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, Sofia Carson and Kelly Rutherford. In addition. Hayley Erin (General Hospital) is cast in a mysterious, unnamed role.
Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the… Read
The "epic love triangle" at the center of ABC drama pilot For Love is complete. Training Day alumna Lex Scott Davis has been cast as the central character and female lead alongside Ethan Peck and Jon Ecker in the project from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.
Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille (Davis). Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Ecker), was killed. This morning, she received a… Read
Christopher Abbott (First Man) has been tapped as the lead in Catch-22, Hulu’s high-profile limited series co-starring and directed by George Clooney. Written by Luke Davies and David Michôd based on the seminal Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 hails from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.
Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 is the story of the incomparable, artful dodger Yossarian (Abbott), a bombardier for the U.S. Air Force, who is furious because… Read
Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford has been cast opposite Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in Freeform's Pretty Little Liars' spinoff pilot The Perfectionists from writer/executive producer I. Marlene King.
Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears… Read
Alfre Woodard has signed on to topline prison dramaClemency, opposite Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. The pic hails from writer/director Chinonye Chukwu (alaskaLand) and centers on a prison warden (Woodard) who confronts her own psychological demons as she develops an emotional connection to the death row inmate (Hodge) she is scheduled to execute.
Wendell Pierce and Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) also co-star.
This marks the second feature for Chukwu, who is… Read
Newcomer Devere Rogers and John Gemberling (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) are set as leads in NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law, from The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and Warner Bros. TV.
Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Rogers) and Jake who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret and Randy (Gemberling), decide to get married. Gallivan and Tom Werner executive produce.
Rogers’ Brian… Read