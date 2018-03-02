Of all the films eligible for this year's BAFTAs, Rungano Nyoni's feature debut I Am Not a Witch is definitely the least categorizable. An African story strong on social comment and with definite contemporary relevance, it is leavened with scenes of lyrical magic realism and pierced with streaks of scathing, jet-black satire as a nine-year-old girl, Shula (newcomer Maggie Mulubwa), is accused of witchcraft and sent to a prison camp where women are bound by yards of ribbon… Read
Robin Campillo is not a big fan of the limelight, but he's happy to share it with BPM, a movie that he "really wanted" to debut at the Cannes Film Festival because he didn't think it would have the same impact without such a launch pad. "I wanted to be in competition because we are more visible there," he tells me. The film is France’s Oscar entry this year.
Marrying his early activism with cinema has meant "the two great affairs of my life found each other," Campillo… Read
Edouard Waintrop, the respected artistic director of Directors' Fortnight which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival each May, is due to end his run at the helm after next year's 50th edition of the section. The Société des Réalisateurs de Films said today a new chief will be named for the 2019 edition.
Calling themselves “fans of change,” the SRF, which organizes the event, said, “A new page in the history of the Cannes Film Festival will be written with a new… Read
Annette Bening and Bill Nighy are teaming to star in Hope Gap, the new movie from Oscar-nominated Gladiator and Shadowlands scribe William Nicholson, who penned the script for the family drama and is directing. The pic, a “nuanced and tender take on familial disbandment,” is in pre-production with an eye on a summer 2018 production start. Origin Pictures’ David M. Thompson is producing.
Protagonist is handling international sales and co-repping North American sales with… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Kate Winslet and James Cameron have a little history. Two decades ago she starred in his global juggernaut Titanic, which was the top-grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar came along in 2009. Now the two are reuniting for the first time since the Big Boat sailed — Winslet has signed on for a starring role in the ongoing Avatar adventureat Fox.
“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic…Read
With the deadline for submissions to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race fast approaching, Italy — the winningest country in the history of the category — has set Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra as its entry this year. IFC's Sundance Selectsacquired North American rights to the Cannes Directors' Fortnight drama last May in what was the first sale for a film to be boosted by the emerging filmmakers fund spearheaded by Martin Scorsese, his Sikelia producing partner Emma… Read
Russia has selected Andrey Zvyagintsev's Cannes Jury Prize winnerLoveless as its entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. This is the director's third time repping his country after 2003's Venice Golden Lion winner The Return and 2014's Leviathan. The latter took the Best Screenplay trophy in Cannes that year, as well as winning the Foreign Language Golden Globe and scoring an Oscar nomination.
Sony Pictures Classics acquired all North and Latin American… Read
France has selected Robin Campillo's BPM(120 Battements Par Minute) as its submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. The selection committee had whittled the final shortlist down to three titles and today announced that the AIDS-activist drama would be the entry. The "ambitious, engaged" film won the Grand Prize in Cannes.
Morocco-born French filmmaker Campillo scored that win with his first appearance in the Cannes competition as director. He wrote and… Read
Today on Force Friday, Star WarsHan Solo director Ron Howard tweeted out a photo of Paul Bettany with the message, “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #Force Friday”. Seth Rogen responded to Howard on Twitter saying, “If he’s just visiting he dresses funny.”
Howard followed it up with the second tweet: “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented,” referring to their previous two projects together — A Beautiful Mind and The…Read