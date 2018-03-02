Robin Campillo On France’s Oscar Entry ‘BPM’ And Resolving 25 Years Of His Life

By Nancy Tartaglione

Robin Campillo is not a big fan of the limelight, but he's happy to share it with BPM, a movie that he "really wanted" to debut at the Cannes Film Festival because he didn't think it would have the same impact without such a launch pad. "I wanted to be in competition because we are more visible there," he tells me. The film is France’s Oscar entry this year. Marrying his early activism with cinema has meant "the two great affairs of my life found each other," Campillo… Read