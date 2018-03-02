Click to Skip Ad
Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Sets Paolo Moretti To Succeed Edouard Waintrop

France’s Société des Réalisateurs de Films, the body that oversees the Cannes Film Festival’s parallel Directors’ Fortnight section, has named Paolo Moretti to succeed outgoing Edouard Waintrop as artistic/executive director. Waintrop is due to end his run at the helm after this year's 50th edition of the section with Moretti taking up his functions in November to curate his first lineup for 2019. Moretti has big shoes to fill. Waintrop’s departure was made public last Nov… Read

‘I Am Not A Witch’ Director Rungano Nyoni Worked With Non-Professionals Overseas On “Super-Ambitious” Zambian Fairy Tale

Of all the films eligible for this year's BAFTAs, Rungano Nyoni's feature debut I Am Not a Witch is definitely the least categorizable. An African story strong on social comment and with definite contemporary relevance, it is leavened with scenes of lyrical magic realism and pierced with streaks of scathing, jet-black satire as a nine-year-old girl, Shula (newcomer Maggie Mulubwa), is accused of witchcraft and sent to a prison camp where women are bound by yards of ribbon… Read

Robin Campillo On France’s Oscar Entry ‘BPM’ And Resolving 25 Years Of His Life

Robin Campillo is not a big fan of the limelight, but he's happy to share it with BPM, a movie that he "really wanted" to debut at the Cannes Film Festival because he didn't think it would have the same impact without such a launch pad. "I wanted to be in competition because we are more visible there," he tells me. The film is France’s Oscar entry this year. Marrying his early activism with cinema has meant "the two great affairs of my life found each other," Campillo… Read

Directors’ Fortnight Boss To Step Down After Next Cannes

Edouard Waintrop

Edouard Waintrop, the respected artistic director of Directors' Fortnight which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival each May, is due to end his run at the helm after next year's 50th edition of the section. The Société des Réalisateurs de Films said today a new chief will be named for the 2019 edition. Calling themselves “fans of change,” the SRF, which organizes the event, said, “A new page in the history of the Cannes Film Festival will be written with a new… Read

Annette Bening & Bill Nighy To Star In William Nicholson’s ‘Hope Gap’ – AFM

Annette Bening Bill Nighy

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy are teaming to star in Hope Gap, the new movie from Oscar-nominated Gladiator and Shadowlands scribe William Nicholson, who penned the script for the family drama and is directing. The pic, a “nuanced and tender take on familial disbandment,” is in pre-production with an eye on a summer 2018 production start. Origin Pictures’ David M. Thompson is producing. Protagonist is handling international sales and co-repping North American sales with… Read

Cannes Film Festival Condemns Harvey Weinstein’s “Unpardonable Behavior”

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has been a fixture at the Cannes Film Festival for decades and has seen films he's been involved with including Pulp Fiction, The Artist and Fahrenheit 9/11 take major prizes. Today, amid the swirling allegations against him, the Riviera festival reacted with a strongly worded statement, signed by chiefs Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux, which was provided to Deadline: “It is with consternation that we have discovered the harassment and sexual violence… Read

Kate Winslet Joins ‘Avatar’ Universe For ‘Titanic’ Reunion With James Cameron

Kate Winslet Joins 'Avatar 2'

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet and James Cameron have a little history. Two decades ago she starred in his global juggernaut Titanic, which was the top-grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar came along in 2009. Now the two are reuniting for the first time since the Big Boat sailed — Winslet has signed on for a starring role in the ongoing Avatar adventure at Fox. “Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic… Read

Oscars: Italy Enters Scorsese-Shepherded ‘A Ciambra’ In Foreign Language Race

A Ciambra

With the deadline for submissions to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race fast approaching, Italy — the winningest country in the history of the category — has set Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra as its entry this year. IFC's Sundance Selects acquired North American rights to the Cannes Directors' Fortnight drama last May in what was the first sale for a film to be boosted by the emerging filmmakers fund spearheaded by Martin Scorsese, his Sikelia producing partner Emma… Read

Oscars: Russia Enters Andrey Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’ In Foreign Language Race

Russia has selected Andrey Zvyagintsev's Cannes Jury Prize winner Loveless as its entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. This is the director's third time repping his country after 2003's Venice Golden Lion winner The Return and 2014's Leviathan. The latter took the Best Screenplay trophy in Cannes that year, as well as winning the Foreign Language Golden Globe and scoring an Oscar nomination. Sony Pictures Classics acquired all North and Latin American… Read

Oscars: France Enters Robin Campillo’s ‘BPM’ In Foreign Language Race

BPM Movie

France has selected Robin Campillo's BPM (120 Battements Par Minute) as its submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. The selection committee had whittled the final shortlist down to three titles and today announced that the AIDS-activist drama would be the entry. The "ambitious, engaged" film won the Grand Prize in Cannes. Morocco-born French filmmaker Campillo scored that win with his first appearance in the Cannes competition as director. He wrote and… Read

‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Movie: Ron Howard Tweets That Paul Bettany Is Joining The Cast

Today on Force Friday, Star Wars Han Solo director Ron Howard tweeted out a photo of Paul Bettany with the message, “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #Force Friday”. Seth Rogen responded to Howard on Twitter saying, “If he’s just visiting he dresses funny.” Howard followed it up with the second tweet: “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented,” referring to their previous two projects together — A Beautiful Mind and The… Read

‘High Wire Act’: Bleecker Street Acquires 1980s Spy Thriller Starring Jon Hamm & Rosamund Pike

High Wire Act made Deadline’s list of hot titles at Cannes last year, and now Bleecker Street has scooped up U.S. rights to director Brad Anderson‘s period spy thriller starring Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris. Tony Gilroy wrote the script. Mark Pellegrino, Larry Pine, Shea Whigham, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Idir Chender and Jonny Coyne also star in the film about top U.S. diplomat (Hamm), who leaves Lebanon in the 1970s after his wife is killed. A decade later, he… Read

