Cancellations

The 2017-18 TV season is past the midpoint, so it's time to check the cancellation and renewal scorecard. Here is a list of broadcast network series and their status going forward. Are your favorite shows on the bubble, looking good for renewal, unlikely to go forward or is their fate undetermined? Find out below. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We will update this post as news comes in from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The…
Harry Connick Jr.'s syndicated talk show is coming to an end. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution confirmed today that Season 2 will be the last for Harry.
The show originally had a two-year deal, and a cancellation after its end was fully expected. Harry has been a soft ratings performer from the start. After lengthy talks, NBCU and Fox television stations renewed it for a second season last March. Harry's first season premiered with a 1.4 household rating in…
Netflix has opted not to renew pot-themed comedy series Disjointed starring Kathy Bates for a second season. The multi-camera workplace sitcom hailed from comedy heavyweight Chuck Lorre, former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum and Warner Bros. TV. The studio is expected to explore shopping the series elsewhere.
In Disjointed, Bates plays a lifelong advocate for legalization who's finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.-area cannabis dispensary.
The project…
ABC’s fairytale drama series Once Upon A Time will end with the current Season 7, Deadline has confirmed.
The show, created and executive produced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, returns for the second half of its final season on March 2, and the finale will air in May, after more than 150 episodes.
Once Upon a Time went through a creative and casting revamp at the end of Season 6 when a number of original cast members left, and also relocated from its longtime Sunday…
Hulu has canceled drama seriesShut Eye, starring Jeffrey Donovan, after two seasons. Donovan shared news of the cancellation on Twitter, writing "Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I'm grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward." Hulu confirmed the cancellation.
Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I'm grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward.
— Jeffrey Donovan…
No surprise here, but it’s official. Dice, the Andrew Dice Clay semi-autobiographical series, is not returning for a third season.
Showtime CEO David Nevins told reporters at TCA earlier this month that the series, which was plagued by low ratings, would not be coming back and now the premium cabler has confirmed.
The series, produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, dug deep into the many facets of Andrew Dice Clay – beyond the character who once sold out Madison Square…
USA Network has opted not to renew 1930s drama series Damnation for a second season. The decision comes a week after Damnation‘s Season 1 finale.
Created by Tony Tost, Damnation was described as an epic saga about the secret history of the 1930s American heartland that centered on Seth Davenport (Killian Scott), a man masquerading as a small-town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Jones…
The Shannara Chronicles will not see a Season 3 at the soon-to-be launched Paramount Network.
The fantasy drama has been canceled after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.
The Shannara Chronicles, based on the best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks, debuted on MTV in 2016 and was the network's highest rated and most watched scripted series of the year, earning a second-season renewal. It moved to Spike TV for Season 2, which wrapped in November. The Shannara Chronicle…
Hulu has opted not to order a third season of the Hugh Laurie dramaChance.Chance was a hot package that, in a very competitive situation, landed at Hulu with two-season 20-episode order, so this was the first time it came up for renewal.
The project, from author Kem Nunn, Room director Lenny Abrahamson,showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and producer Michael London, did not break out and became a victims of Peak TV, getting somewhat lost in the sea of originals on…
ABC is pulling the plug on its once-promising new comedy series The Mayor. Starting on Tuesday, January 9, when The Mayor was scheduled to return from holiday hiatus, ABC will air a Modern Family rerun in the freshman’s Tuesday 9:30 PM slot.
The Mayor has aired nine episodes of its 13-episode order, and the fate of the remaining four is unclear. ABC, which last month ordered three additional scripts of The Mayor, will not be picking up additional episodes.
The Mayor has…
EXCLUSIVE:Freeform's celebrated family drama series The Fosters will be ending its run after five seasons but not before a final three-episode installment, which will introduce a spinoff series. The network has greenlighted a three-part The Fosters finale event to air next summer, while also giving a 13-episode series order to a Fosters offshoot starring the series' Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell. Set several years in the future, it will follow the lives of their…
It’s the end of the road for Showtime’s White Famous. The premium cabler has opted not to go forward with a second season of the half-hour comedy toplined by Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah.
Based on Jamie Foxx's personal experiences coming up in the business, White Famous hailed from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx, who was a recurring guest star. It focused on a talented, young African-American comedian, Floyd Mooney (Pharoah)…