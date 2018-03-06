The Broadway community is offering condolences and raising funds for Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles, whose four-year-old daughter was killed yesterday in a horrific Brooklyn car crash that also left Miles injured.
The accident, in which a driver ran a red light (possibly while suffering a seizure) and struck five pedestrians, also claimed the life of a one-year-old boy.
Miles, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I… Read
The 2018 Olivier Awards nominations are led by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phenom Hamilton with a record-breaking 13. That takes the crown from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child which last year scored 11 (tying with 2008’s Hairspray). Also notable among today’s reveal are first-time nominations for such talent as Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Paddy Considine and Audra McDonald.
Hamilton is nominated in the Best New Musical and Best Director categories as well as Outstanding… Read
Harvey Schmidt, composer of the longest-running off-Broadway musical whose tunes for The Fantasticks included the poignant, haunting “Try to Remember,” died Wednesday in Texas, where he made his home. He was 88.
His death was confirmed by Dan Demello, a publicist for The Fantasticks, but no additional details were disclosed.
With lyricist Tom Jones, who he’d met when both were students at the University of Texas at Austin, Schmidt collaborated on the stage production that… Read
Name-calling gets us nowhere – except maybe the Oval Office, but let’s call that a fluke. So in the spirit of radical, extreme kindness, actress Sutton Foster schools Broadway producer (and sometime Deadline pundit) Jordan Roth in the latest episode of Roth’s animated web series The Birds and The BS.
In case you didn’t see the first one, here’s the premise: Roth plays himself as a sort of sardonic, modern-day, besweatered Mr. Rogers, answering kids’ questions and… Read
UPDATED with SAG-AFTRA statement:Nanette Fabray, a Tony Award winner at 28 and the TV moms of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and One Day at a Time in the 1970s, died Thursday at her Palos Verdes, CA home. She was 97, and her death was confirmed by her son, Dr. Jamie MacDougall.
Fabray’s stage successes were many and spanned decades. She won the Tony at 28 for the Alan Jay Lerner/Kurt Weill show Love Life, followed by Jule Styne/Sammy Cahn’s High Button Shoes. Other stage… Read
That David Mamet play about Harvey Weinstein? Safe to assume there will be cursing, but other than that it’s anybody’s guess. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune to plug his new novel Chicago, the playwright ‘fessed up to penning Bitter Wheat, a play about Weinstein.
The Tribune article notes that “there has been great interest in the lead role expressed by a Chicago stage legend who is now a movie star,” but other than that, details are less than scant.
"I was… Read
Thomas Schumacher, the president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and the president of the Broadway League, has been accused by former employees of sexual harassment and misconduct. The allegations, made in a Wall Street Journal article today, arrive the day before the first Broadway preview of Disney’s Frozen.
Schumacher’s position in the post-Disney Broadway firmament couldn’t be higher: He’s led Disney’s theatrical division since The Lion King, The Beauty a…Read
The Second Stage’s production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will move to the nonprofit theater’s Helen Hayes Theatre in the fall, returning the Tony-winning play to Broadway and to the venue where it premiered in 1982 (when it was the Little Theatre) and ran for three years. The revival production starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will open November 1 in a limited engagement .
Second Stage purchased the Helen Hayes, the Main Stem’s smallest theater, after a… Read
Jeff Daniels has been cast as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway-bound adaptation Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. The casting reunites The Newsroom’s Emmy-winning actor with its creator, along with Scott Rudin, who will produce the new play with Lincoln Center Theater.
To Kill a Mockingbird will be directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (Oslo), and begins previews November 1, with an official opening on December 13 at a theater to be announced.
The play has been… Read
Katharine McPhee has been set to make her Broadway debut in April when she takes over the lead role of Jenna in Waitress, the Tony-nominated musical based on the movie from Adrienne Shelley that is playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
McPhee, who rose to fame on American Idol and now stars on the CBS series Scorpion, will take over the role April 10 and be in the show through June 17. The role will not impact her schedule on Scorpion, which has not yet heard about a… Read
Emmy winner Wayne Brady will return to his glittery boots as fabulous drag queen Lola in the Tony-winning Broadway musicalKinky Boots on Monday, March 5. Brady will reprise his role in a limited run only, with his final performance on Friday, April 26. Brady will be taking over for J. Harrison Ghee, who will be temporarily leaving the show for another project. Ghee will return to Kinky Boots on Tuesday, May 1.
Brady first took over the role of Lola following original… Read
Jan Maxwell, a supremely gifted comic actress whose five Tony Award nominations included two in the same season, died today of cancer, her son, William Maxwell-Lunny, confirmed. She was 61.
Maxwell was both talented and beloved, known for her professionalism and timing, whether it was for a sly patrician snarl or a bit of business put over with minimum exaggeration for maximum effect. Her notable musical comedy performances included roles in Stephen Sondheim and James… Read