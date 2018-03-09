Breaking News

UPDATED with final ratings 2:20 PM: NBC’s new comedy series Championshad a quiet debut last night with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and2.7 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there have been downward adjustments for their shows, with all NBC series, including Champions, and some CBS programs, slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals (from 0.8 in the fast nationals.
With a 0.7 premiere… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
Hina Abdullah(The Last Ship), Whitney alum Dan O’Brien,Bernard White (Rebel in the Rye) and Gita Reddy (Orange is the New Black) have signed on for series regular roles opposite Nishi Munshi in CBS' multi-camera comedy pilotPandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.
Written by Sahgal and directed by Mark Cendrowski, Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who… Read
“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman’s first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Tom Shepherd has been hired to pen Matt Helm, a film adapted from Don Hamilton’s prolific spy novel series that has been in the works at Paramount with Bradley Cooper attached to star. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are attached as executive producers, and Steven Spielberg is involved in some capacity.
There are 27 published Matt Helm novels that Hamilton wrote from 1960’s Death of a Citizen to 1993’s The Damagers; the author died… Read
Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) has been tapped as the lead Emmy in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. She replaces Joey King who had been originally cast in the role opposite male lead Freddie Stroma.
The casting change was made after the table read. At 18, King is about a decade younger than Emmy’s age as the character had been conceived.
In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann… Read
Bravo Media has put in development The Fifth Beatle, a limited event series from Universal Cable Productions and Sonar Entertainment, based on Tony-winning producer Vivek J. Tiwary's critically praised bestselling graphic novel, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.
The book, published by Dark Horse Comics in 2013 with art by Andrew C. Robinson and Kyle Baker, explores the complicated personal life of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein, who helped catapult the… Read
SXSW is in full swing and on its first official day of programming, the film-tech-music confab started off with a slate of panels with one of them featuring Senator Bernie Sanders. In his first appearance at SXSW, the 2016 presidential candidate took the stage with CNN’s Jake Tapper to talk about a list of pressing issues including gun control, DACA, whether or not there will be a Sanders 2020 campaign, the future of the country, and, obviously, Trump.
Appropriately, the… Read
New York made a big return to the top of the list of broadcast drama pilot locations this season, tying its record of 11 hourlong projects including one that has been ordered straight-to-series, Dick Wolf’s CBS drama F.B.I. That is up from seven broadcast drama pilots that filmed in the Big Apple last year and matches the previous high mark set in 2012.
With New York state's film production tax credit program extended last year, America’s largest city continues to attract… Read
UTA has signed screen and stage actor Steven Pasquale.
Pasquale most recently starred in Lincoln Center's Broadway production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. He previously received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. Pasquale’s theater credits also include Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Alex Timber's The Robber Bridegroom.
In TV, Pasquale is best… Read
2nd Update: Here’s a ray of sun for AWrinkle of Time: The Ava DuVernay-directed film is looking to win Friday with $12M-$14M over Black Pantherwhich will turn in $8M-$9.5M.That’s for sure. We just received a second update and it looks like AWrinkle in Time should take the weekend with $44M-$45M over Black Panther‘s $41M-$42M. Another set of estimates from a few minutes ago believed the No. 1 one win was too close to call with both looking at $37M to low $40Ms.
Rival… Read
As a new post-Oscars cycle begins, Specialty winners should see a bump in the box office this weekend with added runs while new titles enter theaters with audiences looking to spring and beyond. IFC Films is rolling out comedy The Death of Stalin, which had a fall festival run. Starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale and Andrea Riseborough, the feature takes a crack at one of the last century's most notorious dictators and his cronies. On a… Read