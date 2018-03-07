EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.
The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting “stylist to the stars” Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Black Label Media has optioned rights to Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, and will make a film about the true story at the center of Adam Makos’ 2015 book about two Korean War Navy pilots — one from an affluent white New England family, the other the black son of a Mississippi sharecropper — who became two of the top pilots in U.S. history.
Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will star in the… Read
David Spade will executive produce and star in Verified With David Spade, which has received a pilot order at Comedy Central. The weekly comedy series will aim to skewer pop culture and news through the lens of social media, set in front of a studio audience.
The project will include in-studio bits, panel discussions and field pieces. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle co-created the series with Spade and will serve as shorunners/executive producers through their company… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea’s adaptation of Ruth Ware’s suspense novel In A Dark Dark Wood is kicking up a gear after finding a writer. The film, which is set up at New Line with fellow producers The Gotham Group, is being written by A Private War scribe Arash Amel.
Amel will adapt the New York Times best-selling mystery-thriller which centers on a reclusive writer who receives an invitation to a bachelorette party of her best friend from high school… Read
EXCLUSIVE: The Time’s Up movement and organization has been steadily progressing over the past 60 days, using the power of Hollywood to help women across all industries so they don’t have to struggle to have a voice to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace. The problem is pervasive across all industries, including entertainment. So, Deadline has decided to examine this industry, one by one: Just how many women are getting their chances behind the camera at… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Vanessa Taylor, nominated for an Oscar this year for co-writing with Guillermo del Tor the Best Picture nominee The Shape of Water, has found her next project. She has been set to adapt Hillbilly Elegy, the movie based on J.D. Vance’s New York Times bestseller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. Ron Howard is directing the pic and producing with his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer, who pursued the rights along with Imagine… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Kill Your Friends author and screenwriter John Niven has become attached to pen the screenplay for Berlin Bromley, a coming-of-age comedy/drama based on the memoir of Bertie Marshall. Marshall was one of the Bromley Contingent, followers of the Sex Pistols, that also included Siouxsie Sioux, Billy Idol and Steve Severin.
Charlotte Arden is producing the film with Peter Dunphy as exec producer for Gizmo Films (Mad To Be Normal, Funny Cow). Neal Moore is exec… Read
Dublin-based Element Pictures (The Lobster, Room) has acquired film rights to Irish bestseller Oh My God What A Complete Aisling. Billed as Ireland’s answer to Bridget Jones, the first-time novel is by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen and was the market’s No. 1 adult fiction title of 2017.
Based on the eponymous Facebook page created by the authors, the book centers on 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents and commutes to her good job at… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures just pre-empted the yet-to-be published female-driven thriller from author Nicolina Torres’ This Red Fire Manuscript from Inkshares and The Launch Pad Competition. This Red Fire, which as been compared to Insomnia, is a story set in Calliope, Nebraska, and follows small-town sheriff Evie Hartley who arrives to find the entire town murdered—save for two children, missing young siblings.
As federal authorities swoop in to search… Read
Transparent creator Jill Soloway will launch her own Amazon Publishing imprint, Amazon announced today. The new imprint will be called Topple Books, named after Soloway’s production company.
Soloway, the writer, filmmaker and TV creator whose credits include the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Transparent and I Love Dick, will use Topple Books to spotlight the voices of women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers.
"We live… Read
Queen Latifah has been set to topline Hope’s Wish, an inspirational drama based on a true story from the Blade Runner 2049 team of Alcon Entertainment and Torridon/16:14, along with Walden Media. Laurie Collyer will direct the film, which begins production April 9 in Charlotte, NC.
Adapted by Brokeback Mountain co-scribe Diana Ossana based on Stuart Stout and Shelby Stout's book Hope's Wish: How One Girl's Dream Made Others Come True, the true story centers on Hope Stout… Read