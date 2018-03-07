Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Menu

Books

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Latest Books News

exclusiveFilm

‘Legally Blonde’ Scribe Karen McCullah Signs Up For Fashion Movie Rom-Com ‘The Stylist’

By

EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine. The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting “stylist to the stars” Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by… Read

exclusiveFilm

True Korean War Fighter Pilot Story ‘Devotion’ Set At Black Label With Glen Powell To Star

Glen Powell Devotion

By

EXCLUSIVE: Black Label Media has optioned rights to Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, and will make a film about the true story at the center of Adam Makos’ 2015 book about two Korean War Navy pilots — one from an affluent white New England family, the other the black son of a Mississippi sharecropper — who became two of the top pilots in U.S. history. Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will star in the… Read

exclusiveTV

David Spade To Star In & Produce Pilot For Comedy Central Weekly Series ‘Verified’

David Spade

By

David Spade will executive produce and star in Verified With David Spade, which has received a pilot order at Comedy Central. The weekly comedy series will aim to skewer pop culture and news through the lens of social media, set in front of a studio audience. The project will include in-studio bits, panel discussions and field pieces. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle co-created the series with Spade and will serve as shorunners/executive producers through their company… Read

exclusiveFilm

Cheryl Dunye To Adapt & Direct Jason Mott Novel ‘The Wonder Of All Things’ For Lionsgate

Cheryl Dunye The Wonder Of All Things

By

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Dunye is set to write and direct The Wonder of All Things for Lionsgate and producers David Heyman and Jeff Clifford at Heyday. Lionsgate snapped up screen rights to the Jason Mott novel four years ago as reported by Deadline. The Wonder of All Things is a supernatural story that follows 13-year old Ava, who discovers her healing powers after saving the life of her friend Wash following a plane disaster at an air show. Dunye has been writing and… Read

exclusiveFilm

Reese Witherspoon & New Line Set ‘A Private War’ Scribe For ‘In A Dark Dark Wood’ Adaptation

By

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea’s adaptation of Ruth Ware’s suspense novel In A Dark Dark Wood is kicking up a gear after finding a writer. The film, which is set up at New Line with fellow producers The Gotham Group, is being written by A Private War scribe Arash Amel. Amel will adapt the New York Times best-selling mystery-thriller which centers on a reclusive writer who receives an invitation to a bachelorette party of her best friend from high school… Read

exclusiveFilm

Female Directors Scorecard: Six Helmers Grace Disney’s Upcoming Slate

By

EXCLUSIVE: The Time’s Up movement and organization has been steadily progressing over the past 60 days, using the power of Hollywood to help women across all industries so they don’t have to struggle to have a voice to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace. The problem is pervasive across all industries, including entertainment. So, Deadline has decided to examine this industry, one by one: Just how many women are getting their chances behind the camera at… Read

exclusiveFilm

Oscar-Nominated ‘Shape Of Water’ Co-Writer Vanessa Taylor Set To Adapt ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Vanessa Taylor Hillbilly Elegy

By

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Taylor, nominated for an Oscar this year for co-writing with Guillermo del Tor the Best Picture nominee The Shape of Water, has found her next project. She has been set to adapt Hillbilly Elegy, the movie based on J.D. Vance’s New York Times bestseller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. Ron Howard is directing the pic and producing with his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer, who pursued the rights along with Imagine… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Kill Your Friends’ John Niven To Pen ‘Berlin Bromley’ For Gizmo Films

By

EXCLUSIVE: Kill Your Friends author and screenwriter John Niven has become attached to pen the screenplay for Berlin Bromley, a coming-of-age comedy/drama based on the memoir of Bertie Marshall. Marshall was one of the Bromley Contingent, followers of the Sex Pistols, that also included Siouxsie Sioux, Billy Idol and Steve Severin. Charlotte Arden is producing the film with Peter Dunphy as exec producer for Gizmo Films (Mad To Be Normal, Funny Cow). Neal Moore is exec… Read

Film

Element Pictures Options Irish Bestseller ‘Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling’

By

Dublin-based Element Pictures (The Lobster, Room) has acquired film rights to Irish bestseller Oh My God What A Complete Aisling. Billed as Ireland’s answer to Bridget Jones, the first-time novel is by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen and was the market’s No. 1 adult fiction title of 2017. Based on the eponymous Facebook page created by the authors, the book centers on 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents and commutes to her good job at… Read

exclusiveFilm

Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures Sparks With ‘This Red Fire,’ Female-Driven Drama

By

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures just pre-empted the yet-to-be published female-driven thriller from author Nicolina Torres’ This Red Fire Manuscript from Inkshares and The Launch Pad Competition. This Red Firewhich as been compared to Insomnia, is a story set in Calliope, Nebraska, and follows small-town sheriff Evie Hartley who arrives to find the entire town murdered—save for two children, missing young siblings. As federal authorities swoop in to search… Read

Business

‘Transparent’ Creator Jill Soloway Launches Amazon Book Imprint

By

Transparent creator Jill Soloway will launch her own Amazon Publishing imprint, Amazon announced today. The new imprint will be called Topple Books, named after Soloway’s production company. Soloway, the writer, filmmaker and TV creator whose credits include the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Transparent and I Love Dick, will use Topple Books to spotlight the voices of women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers. "We live… Read

breakingFilm

Queen Latifah to Star In Inspirational Drama ‘Hope’s Wish’

Queen Latifah

By

Queen Latifah has been set to topline Hope’s Wish, an inspirational drama based on a true story from the Blade Runner 2049 team of Alcon Entertainment and Torridon/16:14, along with Walden Media. Laurie Collyer will direct the film, which begins production April 9 in Charlotte, NC. Adapted by Brokeback Mountain co-scribe Diana Ossana based on Stuart Stout and Shelby Stout's book Hope's Wish: How One Girl's Dream Made Others Come True, the true story centers on Hope Stout… Read

Next ►
ad