‘Number 37’ SXSW First Look: Looking Out The Rear Window In Cape Town

EXCLUSIVE: With SXSW winding its way to Friday’s opening night for the 2018 edition, here comes the first look at an intriguing South African crime thriller playing the the Narrative Feature section. It’s Number 37, the feature written and directed by Nosipho Dumisa in her feature debut. The gritty pic bows Saturday at the Alamo Ritz. The plot of the Afrikaans-language pic is a homage to Hitchcock’s Rear Window and centers on Randall, a low-level criminal recently… Read

Martin McDonagh On Oscars And Snubs, Heading Back To Broadway, And How ‘Three Billboards’ Hit A Nerve In The #TimesUp Era – Behind The Lens

Martin McDonagh is riding high. This coming Sunday he is nominated for no less than four BAFTA Awards for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and two weeks later will be at the Oscars where the film is up for seven Academy Awards including writing and Best Picture for McDonagh himself. Rather shockingly, he was overlooked by the Academy’s Directors Branch for a directing nomination, and we discuss that “snub” during a wide-ranging conversation on my Deadline video… Read

‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino On Making A Film About First Love, Why He Wants Many Sequels, And Getting Booed In Venice – Behind The Lens

There is no question that Call Me By Your Name has been on a roll this awards season, picking up SAG, WGA and, this morning, a PGA nomination, as well as several critics awards in addition to Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice noms. Its director Luca Guadagnino stopped by our PMC studio for an episode of my new Deadline video series Behind The Lens, which explores the art of the director — and in the case of this artist that is a very apt description. Guadagnino considers Ca… Read

‘Wonder’ Director Stephen Chbosky On Turning Books Into Movies, Working With Kids, And Telling Julia Roberts What To Do – Behind The Lens

In the latest episode of my new Deadline video series Behind The Lens, in which I explore the art and style of directors in one-on-one conversations, I talk to a relative newcomer to helming, Stephen Chbosky whose third feature film, Wonderhas turned into an out-of-the-b0x hit for Lionsgate since it opened in November, so far grossing well over $100 million domestically and going strong. Chbosky won strong acclaim for his 2012  film, The Perks Of Being A… Read

Aaron Sorkin On Becoming A Director With ‘Molly’s Game’: “You Don’t Finish A Movie, It Just Gets Confiscated” – Behind The Lens

Aaron Sorkin has waited a long time to make his directorial debut. The acclaimed and much rewarded writer of such screenplays as Moneyball, Steve Jobs, Charlie Wilson’s War, A Few Good Men, his Oscar-winning The Social Network as well as creator and writer of TV shows like The West Wing and Sports Night tells me never once thought about stepping behind the camera to try his hand at directing until Molly Bloom came along.  In the latest episode of my new Deadline video… Read

Kenneth Branagh On Making Events Like ‘Dunkirk’, Mysteries Of His ‘Orient Express’ & How Michelle Pfeiffer Got Freaked Out – Behind The Lens

My new Deadline video series Behind The Lens goes on location this week to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, home of the first Oscars and so much movie lore. It is entirely appropriate, since my guest for this session is actor/director/writer/ and Knight, Sir Kenneth Branagh, who shows in all his films a deep love and knowledge of the things that made movies great. Branagh is one of the very few who has been Oscar-nominated in as many as five different categories… Read

‘The Shape Of Water’s’ Guillermo Del Toro Ranks His Favorite Del Toro Films, But Says “I Would Die For Each Of My 10 Movies” – Behind The Lens

Since his The Shape of Water won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in early September to begin its awards-season runGuillermo del Toro has only added to the Oscar heat behind the film. It led all Critics’ Choice Awards nominees with 14, and this week nabbed seven noms at the Golden Globes including writing, producing and directing nods for del Toro personally. He stopped by the studio recently for a segment of my new Deadline video series Behind The Lens… Read

‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Director Chris McKay Talks “Punk Rock” Take On The Batman Universe

With his first theatrically-released feature, director Chris McKay got to enter the studio sandbox and play with one of his all-time favorite characters: Batman. Having worked with Phil Lord and Christopher Lord on The Lego Moviea mega-hit for Warner Bros. grossing nearly $470 million worldwide—McKay was a natural fit to helm The LEGO Batman Movie (the first of two follow-up features, the other being The LEGO Ninjago Movie), given his passion for the character, which… Read

‘Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig On “Terrifying And Thrilling” Decision To Write And Direct – Behind The Lens

On this week’s edition of my new Deadline video series Behind the Lens, which features conversations with top directors, I speak with Greta Gerwig, who is making her solo directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Lady Bird. The A24 film already earned her the Best Director award from the National Board Of Review as well as nominations for writing and directing from the Critics’ Choice Awards. In our chat, we talk about how the actress made the “terrifying but… Read

‘Darkest Hour’s Joe Wright On Making Churchill Human And How ‘Dunkirk’ Comparisons Are “Too Coincidental To Be A Coincidence” – Behind The Lens

Director Joe Wright dropped by our studio to talk about his latest achievement Darkest Hour and his process of making films in my new video series Behind the Lens, which examines the art of the director. Wright’s career which began with a bang with back-to-back critical and box office successes with 2005’s Pride & Prejudice and 2007’s Atonement, both garnering numerous Oscar nominations. He also scored to varying degrees with the disparate likes of The Soloist, Hanna and A… Read

Denis Villeneuve On His Love Of Sci-Fi, Working With Ridley Scott On ‘Blade Runner 2049’ & Revisiting ‘Dune’ – Behind The Lens

There is no question that Denis Villeneuve has been on a roll of late enjoying great success with movies like his Oscar-nominated foreign-language film Incendies, Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival and now Blade Runner 2049, which is earning buzz for a second consecutive Oscar Best Director nomination following last year’s Arrival. Villeneuve sat down with me for an in-depth conversation in my new video series Behind the Lens, and we covered the waterfront with topics ranging… Read

Awardsline

Andy Serkis On Directing ‘Breathe’ And A New ‘Jungle Book’, His Tips From Peter Jackson & More – Behind The Lens

While everyone knows him from his performance-capture turns as Caesar in the latest Planet of the Apes movies and Gollum in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings franchisesAndy Serkis also made his feature directorial debut with Breathe at the same time he also went behind the camera to direct Warner Bros’ reboot of The Jungle Book, which he says will likely be retitled Mowgi And Tales Of The Jungle Book. Previously he served as a second unit director on Peter Jackson’s Hobbi… Read

