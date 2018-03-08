Click to Skip Ad
‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Showtime Extends ‘Our Cartoon President’ With Seven Summer Episodes

By

Showtime has extended the order of its half-hour animated series Our Cartoon President, picking up seven new episodes to air in the summer. The series airs the last of its initial 10-episode run on April 8, a week before the April 15 season premiere of political docuseries The Circus. Our Cartoon President will then return this summer with seven new episodes. Watch a sneak peek at this Sunday’s Our Cartoon President opening segment above. Executive produced by Stephen… Read

‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ Trailer: First Look At Benedict Cumberbatch’s Who-Hating Holiday Grouch From Illumination

By

Reality check: Chuck Jones’ holiday classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is more than half a century old. Time for a Hollywood feature reboot, right? Yes, but it’s also only 26 minutes long. How to make it killer without just obvious filler? Cast Benedict Cumberbatch as your anti-hero. “Today we will do mean things, and we will do them in style,” the Grinch tells his trusty dog Max in the first trailer for Illumination’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Eschewing the… Read

Cartoon Network Rolls Out Largest-Ever Slate, Deepens Creative Bench

By

Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today's kids.” The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis' adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano's Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino. Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig of The Cree… Read

‘Blue’s Clues’ Returning To Nickelodeon With “Refreshed Signature Look”

By

As Nickelodeon looks to revive its fortunes, the network is turning to a colorful page in its handy-dandy notebook, bringing back Blue’s Clues in a 20-episode order. The animated preschool classic, which features a live-action host, will have what the network calls a “refreshed signature look.” An open casting call for the high-profile host role will be held in Southern California on April 14, the network said. Production on the reboot will start this summer. The return… Read

‘Coco’ Completes Awards-Season Sweep With Animated Feature Oscar

By

And you will know them by the trail of dead. We’re talking about every animated movie released in 2017 not titled Coco, which laid waste to its rivals this awards season and capped it off tonight with the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The Disney/Pixar toon already had at least a dozen trophies wins from major awards shows — including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, PGAs, National Board of Review and Critics’ Choice Awards — and the guild awards. It made mincemeat of… Read

Adult Swim Orders Toon Series ‘Ballmastrz 9009’ Starring Natasha Lyonne, Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

By

Give the people what they want! Adult Swim has handed a series order to Ballmastrz 9009, a 15-minute toon that originally was piloted in 2015. It will premiere at midnight April 8, with back-to-back new episodes air on Sundays. Created by Christy Karacas (Suerjail) and produced by Titmouse, Ballmastrz 9009 is set in the titular year when The Game has made sure there were no more wars — especially, as the trailer below notes, “those suck-ass rad wars.” It centers on Gaz… Read

Sutton Foster Preaches Radical Kindness In Jordan Roth’s Latest Toon

By

Name-calling gets us nowhere – except maybe the Oval Office, but let’s call that a fluke. So in the spirit of radical, extreme kindness, actress Sutton Foster schools Broadway producer (and sometime Deadline pundit) Jordan Roth in the latest episode of Roth’s animated web series The Birds and The BS. In case you didn’t see the first one, here’s the premise: Roth plays himself as a sort of sardonic, modern-day, besweatered Mr. Rogers, answering kids’ questions and… Read

‘The Last Kids On Earth’ Animated Comedy Series Based On Books Ordered By Netflix

By

Production has begun on The Last Kids On Earth, a serialized animated adventure-comedy series based on Max Brallier's bestselling book series for premiere on Netflix in 2019. Thunderbird Entertainment’s animation studio Atomic Cartoons is producing. The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the… Read

TV

‘Archer: Danger Island’: FXX Sets Premiere Date For Season 9 Of Toon Spy Comedy

By

Season 9 of Archer is landing on FXX in the spring. The cable net said today that Archer: Danger Island will shove off at 10 PM Wendesday, April 25. This season of the animated spy comedy finds Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) as a semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot — a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu. It’s 1939, and while the rest of the world is concerned about the looming Second World War, Archer is concerned only with who's buying his next… Read

‘Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer: They’re Back To The Future

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

By

Disney returns Ralph and Vanellope to big screens November 21 with Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, the sequel to the 2012 Walt Disney Animation Studios hit that grossed $471.2 million worldwide. It fueled the studio’s surge in hits that followed including in succession Oscar winners Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia. John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return as Ralph and Vanellope, who some time after the end of the first movie discover the Internet via their… Read

‘The Rocketeer’: New Disney Junior Toon Series Will Blast Off Next Year

By

Disney Junior has begun production on The Rocketeer, a new animated adventure series aimed at kids 2-7 and inspired by Dave Stevens’ comic book series. It’s set to premiere in 2019. The Rocketeer follows Kit, a young girl who receives a surprise package on her birthday revealing that she’s next in line to become the Rocketeer, a legendary superhero who has the ability to fly with the help of a rocket-powered jet pack. Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit… Read

Oscars: A Look At The Nominees For Best Animated Feature Film

Coco

By

Like Lee Unkrich's vibrant Day of the Dead-themed Coco and Nora Twomey's The Breadwinner, the annual Academy Awards are an affair marked by the collision of two worlds. In Coco, there's contemporary Mexico and the land of the dead; in The Breadwinner, early 2000s Afghanistan and a world of imagination. At the Oscars, there are waves upon waves of contenders passing through, and those precious few who make it all the way to the big show. Once again, the Oscar fields have… Read

