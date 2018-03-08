Oscars: A Look At The Nominees For Best Animated Feature Film

By Matt Grobar

Like Lee Unkrich's vibrant Day of the Dead-themed Coco and Nora Twomey's The Breadwinner, the annual Academy Awards are an affair marked by the collision of two worlds. In Coco, there's contemporary Mexico and the land of the dead; in The Breadwinner, early 2000s Afghanistan and a world of imagination. At the Oscars, there are waves upon waves of contenders passing through, and those precious few who make it all the way to the big show. Once again, the Oscar fields have… Read