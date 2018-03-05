“We are going to build that wall with Oscars,” five-time winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu joked when I ran into him at the Governors Ball after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
I pointed out that, with Guillermo del Toro’s big win, Mexican directors have won four of the past five Best Director Oscars. Del Toro, Iñárritu and Gravity’s Alfonso Cuaron, best friends and longtime collaborators and colleagues all, are affectionately known as the “three amigos.” With The Shape of Water…Read
As Hollywood adjusts to the rapidly evolving digital landscape, a new study from measurement firm Parrot Analytics seeks to quantify one of the most closely guarded secrets in the streaming world — namely, which shows are most popular.
The firm’s Global Television Demand Report measures demand for all digital original series across 10 global markets, monitoring the various ways consumers express their interest in a piece of content across streaming platforms, on social… Read
NBC News reporter and Today anchor Megyn Kelly has scored her second interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch a clip below. The sit-down was announced today by Lester Holt at the beginning of the NBC Nightly News broadcast.
Kelly’s interview arrives as Putin rattled a sabre about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, warning the West that his country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile can evade any sort of detection and strike anywhere. He was asked by Kelly… Read
For Kathleen Finch, March has always been hectic, the annual time for Scripps Networks Interactive to set off on its annual upfront road show. Rather than one big blowout in New York, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based owner of Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel would stop in several cities to make pitches to ad buyers, with Finch, a seasoned and unflappable ex-journalist, steering the ship.
Now, with Scripps just days away from the close of a $14.6 billion merger with Discover…Read
Last year’s broadcast pilot season was dismal for female directors — out of the 41 drama pilots ordered, only one, ABC’s Las Reinas, was directed by woman. A total of four women were hired to direct 10 of 70 broadcast pilots in 2017. It was a low point, and a turning point.
This year, out of 41 broadcast drama pilots, 14 are directed by women. The haul sharply reverses the downward trend of the past three years (four drama pilots in 2015, two in 2016, one in 2017) and is… Read
Black Panther fans already are speculating about Oscar possibilities for 2019, but I believe the movie also merits one award this year: for zealous, take-no-prisoners promotion. The Disney and Marvel hype machines together have managed to create a superhero movie that everyone believes they have to see – and also praise.
Now I am aligned with those who like the film, but I still cannot recall any prior movie triggering such a journalistic and social media tsunami. And… Read
It’s been eight years since Deadline launched its annual Overachievers Pilot Season/Upfronts lists to acknowledge the writers, producers and directors who excel during the broadcast development season, landing multiple pilots in January and multiple series in May. When we started the list back in 2010, there was no original programming on streaming platforms, and the broadcast pilot season was the biggest game in town, dwarfing cable development in volume. That has… Read
UPDATED: After some thought, Adam Rippon has decided to decline the offer of becoming an NBC correspondent for the remainder of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Earlier today, it was announced that the figure skater, who has become a prominent highlight of these Games, was going to have his hand at commentary. However, he has decided to turn down the offer after he realized he would have to give up his Olympic standing and credential for the position. By… Read
UPDATE:LeBron James spoke after the afternoon NBA all-star game sessions, vowing that he will continue to “talk about what’s really important.”
James made his first comments following Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” comments last week, in which she took James and fellow hoopster Kevin Durant to task for criticizing President Donald Trump. James initially made a social media post as a retort, leaving others to comment on his behalf.
Saturday was a… Read
The Florida school shooting Wednesday afforded a glimpse into how digital platforms, often the first source of information when catastrophic events occur, are seeking to tamp down on “fake news.”
The platforms have been criticized for contributing to the spread of misleading, offensive and downright false information. In the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting last October in Las Vegas, Google came under fire for including among its “top stories” conspiracy-filled links… Read
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit
You know you are in the crux of Oscar season when you find yourself driving down the coast on a Thursday afternoon to host one of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s many, many awards-related events. That’s what I did when I hit the road to moderate the fest’s Cinema Vanguard Award tribute to Willem Dafoe, who landed this hot spot in the midst of final campaigning for his Best Supporting Actor… Read
CBS and Viacom, the Liz Taylor and Richard Burton of the media business, once again are talking about a reunion.
They inhabit a transformed media world compared with the one when they last considered coming back together, back in 2016. Wall Street pressure on both companies to gain scale is ratcheting up as other mega deals (especially Disney-Fox and AT&T-Time Warner) reshape the landscape. Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder in both companies through her father’s… Read