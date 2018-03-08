UTA has signed screen and stage actor Steven Pasquale.
Pasquale most recently starred in Lincoln Center's Broadway production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. He previously received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. Pasquale’s theater credits also include Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Alex Timber's The Robber Bridegroom.
In TV, Pasquale is best… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Christina Choe, who wrote and directed the Sundance Film Festival-premiering Nancy this year, earning her the fest’s Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, has signed with WME.
Nancy stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd and John Leguizamo co-starred, and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired rights in Park City and will release the pic later this year.
Choe, whose short… Read
Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, creators, writers and stars of Sundance Now’s critically praised dramedy This Close, have signed with UTA.
Based on a series of shorts featured at Sundance's Episodic Showcase, the show was the first straight-to-series order for the network. In the series, Stern and Feldman, both of whom are deaf and use American Sign Language, star as twenty-something year-old best friends living in Los Angeles trying to balance their personal and… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Rachel Brosnahan, who gained kudos this past year with her acclaimed performance on Amazon’s seriesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has just signed with CAA. She is in production on Season 2 of the series set in the 1950s about a woman who pursues her passion for stand-up comedy.
Brosnahan will continue to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists for endorsements.
The actress won both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her… Read
EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Moana star Auli'i Cravalho for representation. Cravalho is best known for voicing the iconic role of Moana in the Oscar-nominated Disney film opposite Dwayne Johnson. The film has gone on to make more than $600 million at the worldwide box office.
On the television side, she will next be seen starring in the drama series Rise, which debuts on NBC on March 13. In addition, she is set to return as the voice of Moana in Disney's Ralph Breaks the Inte…Read
A month after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into the alleged groping of Terry Crews by WME agent Adam Venit, the case is not going forward. “The matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations,” a City Attorney source told Deadline.
The alleged incident happened at an industry event in 2016 that Crews was attending with his wife. Officials say the statute of limitations for this case in one year.
WME put… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Original Productions, the unscripted TV company that has developed more than 100 shows including Discovery’s staple Deadliest Catch, has signed with ICM Partners. The company run by Sarah Whalen and Ernie Avila now has 14 series in production on seven U.S. networks.
The company has won seven Primetime Emmys, with credits including Discovery’s Bering Sea Gold, CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, A&E’s Storage Wars and History’s Ice Road Truckers and Ax Men, that… Read
EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed Paolo Barzman, who currently serves as producing director for the Syfy series, Wynonna Earp. The Canadian helmer has also directed episodes for the last three seasons of YTV and Galafilm's teen series 15/Love, as well as episodes of the new French comedy/action series Leah Parker, M-6 and CityTV's teen fantasy series Ice Corp (La Compagnie des Glaces), and the NBC mini-series The Last Templar.
On the film side, Barzman made his feature… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Cherien Dabis, the writer-director behind such films as May in the Summer and Amreeka, has signed with CAA.
The Palestinian-American filmmaker’s debut feature was Amreeka, which premiered at Sundance in 2009 and went on to win the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes and a Humanitas Prize and earned three Indie Spirit Award nominations. Dabis returned to the Park City festival in 2013 with May in the Summer, which she wrote, directed and starred in alongside Alia Shawkat… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Actors represented by Innovative Artists have recently received letters from the agency, notifying them of a possible computer breach. In response to an inquiry from Deadline, a rep for Innovative Artists provided details of the incident and the agency’s response:
There was a burglary of three computers at Innovative Artists on February 11 after business hours. Security footage has been turned over to law enforcement authorities who are currently… Read
Dolly Parton will be hanging her coat of many colors at a new agency. The iconic country singer-songwriter, actress, TV producer and two-time Oscar nominee has signed with WME after being a free agent since 2016.
The move comes as Parton and her original 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are circling a reboot of that 1980 comedy at 2oth Century Fox. The new version, which in its early stages, would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in… Read
The WGA wants to renegotiate its franchise agreement with the Association of Talent Agents that governs how agencies represent writers. The contract, known as the Artists' Manager Basic Agreement, "has not been renegotiated for 42 years and is completely out of date," WGA West leaders told their members in an email.
One of the key issues the guild wants to address is the "conflict of interest inherent in production and packaging," in which agencies produce and package… Read