WME Signs ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho

By Mike Fleming Jr

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Moana star Auli'i Cravalho for representation. Cravalho is best known for voicing the iconic role of Moana in the Oscar-nominated Disney film opposite Dwayne Johnson. The film has gone on to make more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. On the television side, she will next be seen starring in the drama series Rise, which debuts on NBC on March 13. In addition, she is set to return as the voice of Moana in Disney's Ralph Breaks the Inte… Read