Advertising

TV networks are under increasing pressure to maintain profit margins and distribution while also adapting to the expectations of viewers who are swimming happily in a sea of ad-free streaming content.
Fox acknowledged that reality this week, becoming the latest network to state its goal of reducing ad time, joining NBCUniversal, Turner and Viacom in the effort to slim down. Ad chief Joe Marchese said his team would actively explore getting down to just two minutes of ads… Read
Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today's kids.”
The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis' adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano's Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino.
Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig ofThe Cree…Read
Bookending its hour-long pitch to ad buyers with musical numbers from the hit Broadway adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon leaned into the familiar and promised to open the content throttle.
"Despite increased competition and seismic change in the industry, Nickelodeon remains the No. 1 home to the biggest hits on TV," said Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon Group, from the Palace Theatre stage. “And it is important to note that the lion’s share of… Read
As Nickelodeon looks to revive its fortunes, the network is turning to a colorful page in its handy-dandy notebook, bringing back Blue’s Clues in a 20-episode order.
The animated preschool classic, which features a live-action host, will have what the network calls a “refreshed signature look.” An open casting call for the high-profile host role will be held in Southern California on April 14, the network said. Production on the reboot will start this summer.
The return… Read
The first TwitterOscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry.
The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology.
Sunday’s black and white TV spot was Twitter’s first Oscars television ad. It featured women’s faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman… Read
YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers.
CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads.
However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that… Read
Hulu is putting its green stamp on a high-profile New York City address, setting a broad marketing partnership with Madison Square Garden Co. that involves naming rights and a range of other branding opportunities.
Under the deal, the 5,600-seat theater tucked next door to the arena that bills itself as the “world’s most famous” will be known as The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Throughout the theater, known in its early days as the Felt Forum, Hulu will have its… Read
In a dramatic acknowledgement of commercial clutter, NBCUniversal plans to decrease the number of ads by 20% and will lower overall ad time by 10% across its networks during original primetime programming. The move will take effect this fall and will affect some 50 individual original shows across broadcast and cable.
The company also said it will launch a new 60-second, contextually programmed “prime pod” in the first or last break of a show, which will be dedicated to… Read
Writer-director Dee Rees, whose film Mudbound is a multi-category contender at Sunday’s Oscars, will also put her stamp on an entire 60-second block of the broadcast during a commercial break. Rees, along with Melissa McCarthy and Nancy Meyers, was picked by Walmart to direct a short spot on the theme of a shipping box. The retail giant began a Hollywood-affiliated commercial effort last year with a trio of minute-long spots directed by Marc Forster, Antoine Fuqua and the… Read
Vlogger Logan Paul is back in business on YouTube following the latest suspension of his advertising revenue.
The video-sharing site has re-enabled ads on Paul’s channels following a suspension that started on February 8, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. This was the second time YouTube took what amounts to economic sanctions against Paul. The latest suspension was in response to Paul posting a video of himself tasing a dead rat. It earlier temporarily… Read
In-theater advertising company National CineMedia has launched Noovie ARcade, a smartphone app that offers moviegoers an augmented reality experience.
The app accompanies NCM’s Noovie pre-show and lobby entertainment network, which launched last fall.
Noovie ARcade is available in the iOS and Android app stores and NCM expects to roll it out nationwide this spring on more than 20,600 screens in 1,700 theaters nationwide. Top exhibitors involved in the launch include AMC… Read
Winter Olympics viewing has dipped 6% in primetime through the first five days in PyeongChang compared with 2014 in Sochi, but NBC executives say ad guarantees are being met and overall consumption is on a record pace.
Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, was joined by Joe Brown, NBC Sports Group SVP Research, for a conference call with the press to discuss the performance of the Games so far. While primetime has dropped, Lazarus and Brown painted an… Read