Acquisitions

Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Half The Picture’, Doc About Gender Equality Hiring In Hollywood

By Anita Busch

Half the Picture, the documentary that takes on the issue of gender equality and how it plays in Hollywood’s hiring of film and TV directors, has just been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. The company has acquired all U.S. rights to the film directed by Amy Adrion that features interviews with Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette, among many other prominent female directors. The film will get a theatrical release in June before heading to VOD and… Read