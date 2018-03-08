Half the Picture, the documentary that takes on the issue of gender equality and how it plays in Hollywood’s hiring of film and TV directors, has just been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. The company has acquired all U.S. rights to the film directed by Amy Adrion that features interviews with Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette, among many other prominent female directors.
The film will get a theatrical release in June before heading to VOD and… Read
After Louie, the debut feature film from artist and AIDS activist Vincent Gagliostro that stars Alan Cumming, has been acquired by Freestyle Digital Media. The drama will now bow theatrically March 30 in New York day-and-date with VOD.
Cumming plays Sam, a New York artist and activist for ACT UP (Gagliostro was a founding member) who lived through the early years of HIV/AIDS and is struggling with survivor's guilt. He meets Braeden (Zachary Booth) at a bar, and the… Read
The Rape of Recy Taylor, winner of a Venice Film Festival prize for human rights, is among eight exclusive first-run documentaries acquired by Starz, the Lionsgate company announced today.
"We are acquiring an eclectic slate of documentaries that not only strategically align with Starz Original series but also present engaging subjects, provocative conflicts and authentic storytelling," said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz.
The Rape of Recy Taylo…Read
RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Mandy, the action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roach that bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. A summer theatrical release is planned.
Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the pic centers on outsiders Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Riseborough), who lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Black Label Media has optioned rights to Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, and will make a film about the true story at the center of Adam Makos’ 2015 book about two Korean War Navy pilots — one from an affluent white New England family, the other the black son of a Mississippi sharecropper — who became two of the top pilots in U.S. history.
Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will star in the… Read
Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights toSupport the Girls, the comedy from Computer Chess writer-director Andrew Bujalski. The deal comes as the pic readies for its world premiere Friday in the Narrative Spotlight section at SXSW. Magnolia, which released Bujalski’s 2015 pic Results, will releases Support the Girls later this year.
Regina Hall stars as a restaurant manager at the Double Whammies sports bar who may not love her job but loves her employees… Read
Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Gardener, Sébastien Chabot documentary about Frank Cabot’s famed Les Quatre Vents garden in Quebec, one of the most celebrated gardens in North America. The distributor is teaming with nonprofit the Garden Conservancy, founded by Cabot and his late wife in 1989 with the help of Angela Landsbury, to raise awareness about the film and champion the role gardens play in our lives and culture. The plan is to bow the pic March… Read
Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to On Her Shoulders, the Alexandria Bombach film that won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere. It will also play at the upcoming SXSW before a planned theatrical release later in 2018.
The deal comes a day after Oscilloscope wrapped up U.S. rights to Madeline's Madeline, Josephine Decker's pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Screen Media has acquired U.S. rights to Blue Iguana, the comedy written and directed by Hadi Hajaig that stars Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz and Phoebe Fox. The company plans a day-and-date release this year sometime in the third quarter.
The deal comes with Rockwell a frontrunner to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday for his role in Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Blue Iguana, meanwhile, is a black comedy that revolves… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found success with a slew of small-screen superheroes, but now it is moving into the movie realm. I hear the SVOD service has ordered Past Midnight, a feature about a new kind of vigilante superhero, and is hoping to sign Keanu Reeves to star.
The film is written by TJ Fixman and is to be directed by Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Captain America and Avengers: Infinity War. I hear the deals for these… Read
Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Madeline’s Madeline, Josephine Decker’s latest pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It later bowed in Europe at Berlin. A theatrical release later in the year is planned.
The film written and directed by Decker (Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely) centers on Madeline (Helena Howard), who has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater… Read
Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured the North American distribution rights to the Xavier Gens-directed sci-fi film, Cold Skin, with plans for a day-and-date release June 1. Written by Jesus Olmo, the film stars Ray Stevenson (The Three Musketeers), David Oakes (TV's Victoria), and Aura Garrido (Stockholm).
It follows a young Irishman, Friend (Oakes), who travels to the edge of the Antarctic circle to replace the remote island's previous meteorologist. The only other… Read