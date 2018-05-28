Zack Snyder said in response to a fan question on the social-media site Vero that his next project will be The Fountainhead, an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s 1943 novel.

Snyder has been developing The Last Photograph has his follow-up to 2017’s Justice League, the Warner Bros/DC tentpole that he directed and produced with wife Deborah Snyder. Joss Whedon came aboard to do reshoots and postproduction on that film after the Snyders stepped back following the death of their daughter. Justice League film split fans but made $659.4 million at the worldwide box office.

The director whose credits include 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch and Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice had been developing the war pic The Last Photograph. It’s unclear where that stands (IMDbPro says it’s in pre-production), but when asked by a fan today during a Vero what his next project is, Snyder responded “Fountainhead.” The exchange was documented by a Twitter user.

Snyder and his Cruel & Unusual Films have a deal on the Warner Bros lot where he has made all of his feature films since his debut, 2004’s Dawn of the Dead at Universal. It’s possible that this could be made outside Warners, however. Corporate sibling HBO for example was in talks with Snyder a few years ago about a TV version of Watchmen, based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, which he adapted into a 2009 film. Those talks ended, however, and now Damon Lindelof is developing the project.

The Fountainhead, Rand’s first novel, was made into a 1949 movie starring Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal directed by King Vidor. Rand also wrote the screenplay.