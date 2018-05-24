YouTube has teamed with Whistle Sports on , a soccer travel series set for premiere June 13 on YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red).

The series follows F2 duo Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch — known for their soccer tricks and tips videos — as they travel the world bringing together football talent and celebrity guests in locales such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iceland, France and Thailand, in what YouTube describes as a fusion of culture, community and sport.

The first episode, premiering on June 13, will be free for viewing on the F2Freestylers YouTube channel. The remaining episodes will be available on the YouTube Premium subscription service for $11.99 per month.