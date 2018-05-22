HBO has ordered a second season of late-night series Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas.

“We’re so thrilled to have such a relevant, thought-provoking and sharply funny show on the network,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP HBO Programming. “We’re all looking forward to seeing what problem areas Wyatt and his team decide to tackle next season.”

Helmed by the Emmy- and WGA Award-winning comedian and writer, the series covers a wide range of social and cultural issues. With an eye toward solutions, the lighter topics include: moving millennials into battleships, NRA propaganda at the movies, banking deserts, student loans and powering the world with human waste.

The 10-episode first season which premiered April 13, also tackles the complex issue of policing in America, touching on such concerns as: mental health, police accountability, sexual assault and training standards. Each episode features a documentary-style field report, with Cenac canvassing the country, from suburban Minneapolis and downtown Cincinnati to rural Oklahoma and Skid Row in Los Angeles, as he investigates systemic issues from his unique perspective and appeals for change.

Cenac earned three Emmys and a WGA Award during his stint as a writer and correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He also received a Grammy nomination for his hourlong stand-up special “Brooklyn,” which he also directed. His other TV credits include a starring role in People of Earth, along with Archer, Maron, Bojack Horseman and Bob’s Burgers.

Season 1 of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas was executive produced by Cenac, Ezra Edelman, John Oliver, Tim Greenberg, David Martin, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Hallie Haglund, who is also head writer. Diane Fitzgerald is co-executive producer on the show, produced for HBO by Avalon Television.