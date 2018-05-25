Sony Music and FIFA have set “Live It Up” as the official song for the 2018 World Cup that kicks off in Russia on June 14. Will Smith, Nicky Jam and rising pop star Era Istrefi perform the tune which is produced by Grammy winner Diplo and became available on streaming platforms today. The official music video doesn’t drop until June 7, but you can check out the audio clip below.

The song will be performed at the final on July 15 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in front of a worldwide audience expected to exceed 1B people. The football faithful may recall that in 2014, the official song was titled “We Are One” and was performed at the opening ceremony. That was after some confusion over whether Jennifer Lopez would ultimately make it to Brazil to sing for the kick-off.

Smith appears fully ready to attend this year’s final in July. “It’s an honor to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavors and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance!”

Reggaeton heavyweight Jam called recording the official song “a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’.”

The qualifying sides head to the pitch beginning on June 14 with Russia v Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium.