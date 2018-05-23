EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed director, actor, and writer Karena Evans and will work to expand her business in all areas including film, television and non-scripted.

Evans is a protege of SuperFly’s Director X and is best known as a music video director, helming high profile videos. She worked with Drake on his videos for “God’s Plan” and the star-studded “Nice For What” which featured A-listers Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones,Tracee Ellis Ross, Misty Copland, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Yara Shahidi, Letitia Wright and more. She also directed SZA’s music video, “Garden,” featuring Donald Glover.

She is the first female recipient of the Prism Prize’s, Lipsett Award and worked on a Nike Air Max campaign influenced by the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Evans is managed by Poprock and Daniel Berenabum in Canada. Stateside, she is managed by Stephanie Moy at Elevate.