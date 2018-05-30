The View Den Mom Whoopi Goldberg this morning blasted former ABC star Roseanne Barr over one of her morning’s many retweets.

Roseanne Barr spent Tuesday night into Wednesday morning manically tweeting and retweeting after ABC canceled her hit comedy revival over her tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr first apologized to the many people who worked on the comedy series who lost their jobs. But she also attacked a couple of those same cast mates for their comments on her tweet that toppled the TV empire.

At some point Barr stopped blaming Ambien for her offensive tweet, and, in a lava-like stream of “what-about-it-ism” retweets, began to blame liberal media agenda for her downfall.

Among those re-tweets: a photo of Whoopi wearing a photo-shopped T-shirt with a violent anti-Trump message.

“So here we go again,” Whoopi complained at the top of today’s The View, which also airs on ABC. She showed viewers video of the actual T shirt she wore at the women’s march in New York on January 21, 2017. It bore the message: “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up buttercup.”

“Some bonehead photo-shopped a horrific image on the shirt” which Roseanne retweeted, Goldberg blasted, showing the result, except the show pixilated but with the image of Trump putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger pixilated.

“So this is what I’m going to say, Roseanne. Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Whoopi scolded. “Because there are times when you got to suck it up cause you stepped in doo.”

The View conservative panelist Meghan McCain joined the chorus, criticizing Barr for “draggging” Whoopi into the story, addding, “We did not do anything.”

Goldberg called it “red meat” adding. “I didn’t fake my shirt. Someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet, that tweet came from you,” Whoopi said, returning to Roseanne. “You did this to yourself.”

Whoopi first addressed the T-shirt photo-shop on the show in April: