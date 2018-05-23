The Leftovers alum Regina King is re-teaming with series’ creator Damon Lindelof for Watchmen, his high-profile follow-up drama pilot at HBO. King has been cast along with Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard in the pilot. It is not specified if all of the actors will be series regulars, I hear at least one may be recurring.

Written by Lindelof based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, Watchmen is considered a dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Courtesy of HBO

Details of the cast’s roles are being kept under wraps though we have some ideas. King is believed to be playing Angela Abar, while Gossett Jr. likely is Old Man. Howard is said to be playing Red Scare, Clemens could be Pirate Jenny.

Lindelof also executive produces with Nicole Kassell, who directs the pilot, and Tom Spezialy. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

King played Erika Murphy in Lindelof’s The Leftovers for HBO. Her most recent TV work includes Seven Seconds and a recurring role on Shameless.

Johnson, best known as Det. Sonny Crockett on Miami Vice, currently can be seen co-starring opposite Jane Fonda in Paramount’s Book Club. He’ll next be seen in features Dragged Across Concrete, opposite Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, and The Vault. He is still formally attached to Fox’s Erin Foster comedy pilot, which did not get a series order. I hear his Watchmen role may be recurring thus not in second position.

Nelson will next appear in the upcoming Sundance pic Monster, directed by Anthony Mandler. The film, He’ll also be seen in the title role in Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs set for release later this year.

Gossett Jr. is currently working on several projects, including a documentary on Muhammad Ali’s comeback after a hiatus; On Smoother Dirt, a film about baseball legend Ernie Banks; and feature film The Cuban. He was the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for An Officer and a Gentleman and earned an Emmy for Roots, among other honors.

Australian actress Clemens can recently be seen in the AMC series Rectify, and the HBO miniseries Parade’s End. Her film credits include Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, The Automatic Hate for director Justin Lerner, among others.

Howard, known for his role as “Bad” Frank Philips in AMC’s Emmy-winning Hatfields & McCoys, recently wrapped his role on the new sci-fi CW series Outpost. He also was recently seen in his recurring role in Sony/Crackle’s The Oath as well as The Brave for NBC. On the film side, he can be seen in the new Netflix’s True Memoirs Of An International Assassin opposite Kevin James.

King is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino at Carrabino Management. Johnson is repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird and Sobel. Nelson is repped by UTA, Gateway Management and attorneys Marc Glick and Steven Breimer. Gossett Jr. is repped by Nathan Habben at Zero Gravity Management and attorney Leroy Bobbitt at Bobbitt & Roberts. Clemens is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and The Artist’s Partnership in UK. Howard is repped by LINK Entertainment and ICM Partners.