Are you a cord cutting royal-wedding obsessive? The Royal Family is looking out for you, and will live-stream the marriage of Britain’s Prince Harry to former Suits star Meghan Markle this morning on their Ye Olde Royal Family YouTube Channel.

For planning purposes, the festivities are expected to go full throttle around 11 AM BST which, translated into American, is 6 AM ET/3 AM PT. Minutes later, Markle is set to leave Cliveden House Hotel where, if we are really good, we may be allowed to get a glimpse of the bride through the window of the car, while state trumpeters of the band of the Household Cavalry take position in St. George’s Chapel and the Royal Family begins to arrive via the Galilee Porch.

At 6:45 AM ET, Prince Harry, and Prince William, are scheduled to arrive, possibly on foot, and walk past the invited public, after which their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is set to arrive, followed shortly thereafter by Markle’s car. Then the real fun begins.

Check out the live stream above and stay tuned for more coverage.