Networks are gearing up for Saturday’s Royal Wedding of the UK’s Prince Harry and former longtime Suits star Meghan Markle. Here is a roundup of planned coverage for the Big Day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony itself begins at noon local time (7 AM ET and 4 AM PT), but don’t worry, there will be plenty to take in beforehand.

ABC

ABC

ABC News will begin with a special edition of Good Morning America from 5-10 AM ET May 19. GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts and World News Tonight‘s David Muir will lead the live coverage from Windsor. Freeform and ABC News digital platforms also will simulcast the five-hour special

CBS

edition. An additional hour of GMA will air at 7 AM PT for the West Coast.

CBS

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King and Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will anchor CBS News’ live, multiplatform coverage from London beginning at 4 AM ET. They’ll be joined by CBS News royal contributor Tina Brown. CBS News will also present Royal Romance: The Marriage Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, a two-hour primetime special, at 8 PM ET/PT.

CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news network, will stream the network’s coverage of the ceremony and festivities beginning at 4 AM ET with interviews and analysis following the event.

Fox

Fox

Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith and America’s Newsroom’s Sandra Smith with co-anchor the network’s coverage beginning at 6 AM ET from outside St George’s Chapel. Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt will also take part, co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend live from Windsor beginning at 5 AM ET and then joining coverage of the main event at 6.

NBC

Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will co-anchor Today at the Royal Wedding near Windsor Castle from 4:30-11 AM ET. They’ll be joined by Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones from various locations. NBC News correspondents including Kelly Cobiella, Rehema Ellis, Stephanie Gosk and Keir Simmons also will report from locations in and around Windsor and London.

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers, co-host of Stay Tuned on Snapchat, will cover the wedding and anchor the show from London.

PBS

The network is amid a week of special programming: Royal Wedding Watch, hosted by Meredith Vieira and Matt Baker and produced by BBC Studios’ Topical and Live Unit nightly from London. It leads into the pubcaster’s live broadcast of the wedding Saturday beginning at 4:15 ET with Vieira, Baker and Anita Rani onsite.

BBC America

BBC America

BBC America will simulcast BBC One’s four hours of live coverage before, during and after the event beginning at 4 AM ET and will re-air the wedding in an encore presentation at 10 PM ET.

BBC World News will live stream the event beginning at 5 AM ET on BBC.com.

E!

Coverage begins at 5 AM ET/2 AM PT with E! Live From the Royal Wedding featuring Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Royals expert and E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley and E! UK host Sarah-Jane Crawford. The network will air E! Royal Wedding Rundown at 7 PM ET/PT.

TLC

TLC begins its coverage Saturday with Royal Wedding Live, a live four-hour feed of the nuptials at 5 AM ET/2 AM PT. Later that night, TLC will air TLC’S Royal Wedding Revealed, a one-hour special hosted by Shaun Robinson, at 10 PM.

HBO

HBO

HBO and Funny or Die are resurrecting Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, the “broadcast legends” played by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon who “hosted” this year’s Rose Parade coverage on Amazon. The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! will air live beginning at 7:30 AM ET, followed by a replay later that day.

Reuters TV

Reuters TV will offer free streaming of the royal wedding at https://www.reuters.tv/live, iOS and Android apps, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Editors Note: This story originally posted May 15.