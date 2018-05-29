As the outcry swells over Roseanne Barr’s vile tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, Wanda Sykes tweeted today that she is leaving ABC’s Roseanne revival, on which she served as a writer and consulting producer.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Sykes was one of the key writers on the revival and had been set to return for Season 2. She also appears on ABC’s hit comedy Black-ish, is producing the upcoming Throw Mama from the Game Show and hosted the GLAAD Media Awards last month.

The Roseanne star has apologized to Jarrett for tweeting what she said was “a joke” about her, but reaction has been swift and merciless. We’re waiting for ABC to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Barr tweeting that Obama’s former advisor looks like “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby.”

Whitney Cummings said this month that she is won’t be returning to the Roseanne revival as executive producer/co-showrunner, which she called a “surreal, incredible experience.” Bruce Helford is taking over her roles for next season, which will be the sitcom’s 11th overall.