EXCLUSIVE: Wolf Fleetwood-Ross, Noah Luis Brown and Meghan Wiggins have been cast in actress Taylor DeVoe’s feature directing debut, Violent Delights. They join The Florida Project breakout Bria Vinaite and Timur Magomedgadzhiev (the Dardenne brothers’ Two Days One Night, The Unknown Girl).

REX/Shutterstock Based on an original screenplay by DeVoe, Violent Delights tells the story of three young musicians whose inner demons threaten to derail their budding careers. As the European leg of their tour kicks off, disenchanted Dillon, addiction-plagued Felix, and new-age misfit Skipper hope to rekindle past relationships and find meaning while in Paris. Instead, they find themselves in middle of a mass shooting.

The project was originally unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017 and has gone through some shifts; it will be newly introduced to buyers this fall.

Fleetwood-Ross, who is the grandson of Mick Fleetwood, appeared in the most recent American Crime Story as he builds his credits. Brown is a model who has been in campaigns for Versace and Louis Vuitton while Wiggins has modeled for Sports Illustrated and Guess.

Filming is underway in Paris and Long Beach, California. The project produced is by Suzann Toni and Andrew Vogel (Sargasso).

“The cast we’ve brought together for this project is young, full of energy and so very talented. The ensemble has become like a family working together. I believe each of these actors have huge careers ahead of them,” says DeVoe.

Fleetwood-Ross is repped by Framework Entertainment, TalentWorks, Wrenn Management and Flick Commercials; Wiggins and Brown by Visage Zurich.