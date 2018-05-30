Vertical Entertainment has obtained the North American distribution rights to Emma Roberts-starring film In a Relationship, written and directed by first-time filmmaker Sam Boyd. The comedy, which had its world premiere this year at the Tribeca, also stars Michael Angarano, Dree Hemingway, and Patrick Gibson. The plot centers on one summer in the lives of two couples: Long-term pair Owen and Hallie, who are are breaking up (or maybe not?), while Matt and Willa embark on a romance of their own just as their relationship reaches a turning point. Greta Lee, Gayle Rankin, Melora Walter and Jay Ellis co-star in the pic, which will get a theatrical bow later this year. Jorge Garcia Castro, David Hunter, Ross Putman and Boyd produced the film with executive producers Andres Icaza Ballesteros and Sergio Cortes Gomez of 2 Friends Media, Roberts, Karah Preiss, Will Russell-Shapiro, Jim Jacobsen and Stephen Braun. The deal was negotiated by Vertical’s Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Speaking of 2 Friends Media, the company, in partnership with Mucho Mas Media, has tapped Sandra Avila and Vince Lazzo to respectively head-up the literary and talent divisions of Inclusion, a newly formed management group. In addition, Mucho Mas, known for its Latino-focused content, has brought on managing partner Simon Wise. A 20-year veteran in the biz, Avila has had stints in TV development at Showtime and Maya Entertainment, she worked as a producer focusing on creating English language film and TV content for the U.S. Latino market, like Endgame starring Rico Rodriguez and Justina Machado. Lazzo, who has also been in the business for almost two decades, has worked as an agent, manager, casting director and producer with a range of talent such as Selena, Rafael Amaya, and Ricky Martin.

Sony’s Superfly will serve as the opening night film for the upcoming American Black Film Festival, which takes place in Miami June 13-17. Also opening wide in theaters June 13, the remake to the 1970s film of the same name was directed by the music video helmer Director X. Grown-ish stars Trevor Jackson as the title character opposite Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, Jennifer Morrison, and Andrea Londo with cameos from by Rick Ross and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton. Alex Tse penned the screenplay, which was produced by Joel Silver and hip-hop artist Future, who also put together the film’s original soundtrack.