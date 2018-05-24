Vancouver’s transit authority TransLink said it is “pausing” announcements featuring Morgan Freeman’s voice following a CNN report that several women have accused the actor of inappropriate conduct.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system,” the transit authority said this morning, in a statement.

The announcements were designed to promote TransLink’s VISA credit card and mobile payments on its buses and at its automated rapid transit system, called SkyTrain.

CNN reported that eight women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. The news organization interviewed 16 people for its report, including those who said they witnessed the behavior.

Freeman issued a brief statement, saying, “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”