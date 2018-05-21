You’ve got new reps, dawg. UTA has signed Randy Jackson, the original American Idol judge who stayed with the show for 13 seasons and also is a musician, producer, record exec and entrepreneur.

The Grammy-winning multihyphenate has played on an avalanche of hit songs and albums, having recorded and/or performed such legendary acts as Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Keith Richards, Smokey Robinson and Carlos Santana. The agency says he has more than 1,000 gold and platinum records to his credit.

After wrapping his 2002-14 stint on Fox’s American Idol, Jackson launched his own artist-management firm and production company, Dream Merchant 21 Entertainment, which is behind such TV series as MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew. More recently, Jackson has joined technology-enabled talent management company Faction, where he will bring his existing roster of pop and Latin artists and producers as well as digital talent.

He recently did a national TV ad spoofing his proclivity for referring to Idol contesants as “dawg.”

Jackson’s charitable work includes his role as a Goodwill Ambassador for Save the Children U.S., as well as involvement with the Gibson Foundation and the Music in the Schools program at the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

He continues to be represented by Artist & Brand Management, Brillstein Entertainment and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.