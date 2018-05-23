Vince Sadusky, a broadcasting veteran and former Telemundo executive, is set to replace Randy Falco as CEO of Univision.

The Hispanic media company declined comment on reports in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that Sadusky will step into the role as early as next week. Falco, an NBC veteran who arrived at Univision in 2011, recently announced his plan to retire at the end of 2018. That news marked an abrupt shift from the announcement a couple of months earlier that his contract had been extended through 2020. The company also has recently replaced its CFO, canceled a planned IPO and initiated plans to cut tens of millions of dollars in expenses.

Sadusky had been CEO of Media General, a local TV giant that was acquired by Nexstar in 2016. He also had a lengthy exec stint at Telemundo, Univision’s NBCUniversal-owned rival, including several years as its CFO.

The change at the top comes as Univision, for decades the Hertz to Telemundo’s Avis in the TV ratings race, finds itself in a pitched battle. This summer should be even tougher as Telemundo has exclusive Spanish-language rights to soccer’s World Cup.

Univision is backed by major private equity firms such as Thomas Lee, TPG and Saban Capital Group. Its chairman is Haim Saban.

The media company held its upfront presentation last week in a re-tooled format, making its pitch to advertisers over two days in a Tribeca loft, a switch from its past upfronts held in Midtown Manhattan, often at a Broadway theater.