EXCLUSIVE: Actor-turned-producer David Moscow (Big), an executive producer on David Robert Mitchell’s Cannes Competition entry Under The Silver Lake, will produce Iraq war drama A Brotherhood, which is currently scouting locations in the Middle East.

Moscow will produce under his UnLtd Productions banner, which has previously produced movies including To Dust, Thirst Street and Hellbenders. Fellow Under The Silver Lake execs Jason Dreyer (To Dust) and Todd Remis (Magic Magic) will serve as executive producers on the project, which is the second feature from writer-director Bandar Albuliwi, whose 2013 debut Peace After Marriage starred Hiam Abbas (Insyriated).

A Brotherhood tells the story of William, a struggling U.S. veteran of the Iraq War, who is forced to return to the Middle East after ISIS kidnaps his estranged brother. Albuliwi was inspired to write the film after coming across a 2015 article about a 28-year old former American soldier who travelled from a small town in Wisconsin to war-torn Syria in order to join the People’s Protection Unit (Kurdish YPG). The filmmaker subsequently travelled to southern Turkey to research the project, interviewing a number of members of Kurdish militia groups, including members of the People’s Protection Unit.

Composer will be Nima Fakhrara (The Signal). Alex Akoka will also serve as an exec producer and will provide post-production through his Paris-based outfit United Post Production, whose credits include Climax, A Prayer Before Dawn and Personal Shopper. Casting is currently underway.

Moscow is represented by Grade A Entertainment, Albuliwi is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.