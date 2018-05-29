EXCLUSIVE: Uma Thurman has been tapped for a starring role in Chambers, Netflix’s upcoming hourlong supernatural drama from Stephen Gaghan and Super Deluxe.

Created and written by Leah Rachel, who co-showruns with Akela Cooper, Chambers centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Thurman will play Nancy, the mother of the heart donor who forges a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

Gaghan executive produces Chambers via Super Emotional alongside Rachel and Cooper as well as Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp via Super Deluxe. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as an executive producer and is set to direct the pilot.

The drama, which landed a 10-episode straight-to-series order by Netflix in January, was developed by Super Deluxe, Turner’s multi-platform content studio.

Thurman, an Oscar nominee for Pulp Fiction, was recently seen in Lars Von Trier’s Nymphomanic: Vol. 1. She next stars in Down a Dark Hall directed by Rodrigo Cortés, and Tim Hill’s The War with Grandpa opposite Robert De Niro. Thurman’s TV credits include the HBO movie Hysterical Blindness, which landed her a Golden Globe award, arcs on NBC’s Smash, which earned her an Emmy nomination, and on Bravo’s Imposters, as well as a co-starring role on the NBC miniseries The Slap.