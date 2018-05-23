EXCLUSIVE: Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey has been added to the young adult cast of The Last Summer, joining KJ Apa, Maia Michell, and Jacob Latimore. Posey will play Ricky, a new heartthrob rookie infielder for the Chicago Cubs.

Bill Bindley is directing the film which follows a group of young adults who spend their “last summer” before college on the precipice; ready to take control of their lives and their futures for the first time. Several stories intersect as the group wrestles with love lost and love found, fraying relationships with their parents, and ultimately, the struggle to decide who they will be and what they will do going forward.

Bindley cowrote the screenplay with Scott Bindley and will produce the project alongside Mike Karz and Wayne Rice.

Posey’s post-Teen Wolf credits include a recurring arc on CW’s Jane the Virgin and co-starring in the Blumhouse feature Truth Or Dare. He’s repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment, & Leslie B. Abell.