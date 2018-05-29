EXCLUSIVE: Everybody Hates Chris alum Tyler James Williams is set to star opposite Sarah Hyland in the indie film, The Wedding Year, which is being directed by Legally Blonde helmer Robert Luketic.

Lakeshore Entertainment is the studio behind the pic about LA photographer Mara Hickey (Hyland) who is never getting married. So, when she and her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend are invited to fifteen weddings in the same year, the pressure is on Mara to make some big decisions.

Williams, whose recent credits include AMC’s The Walking Dead, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, and the film version of Dear White People, will play Mara’s boyfriend Jake Riddick, an aspiring chef who she meets on a dating site.

Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid, and Mark Korshak will produce, while Hyland will serve as an executive producer on this project.

Williams is part of the main cast of ABC’s forthcoming drama Whiskey Cavalier, set to debut in 2019. He’s repped by Gersh, Seven Summits Entertainment, and attorney Dan Fox.