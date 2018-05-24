The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges in four cases brought against Tyler Grasham, the onetime APA agent who was fired in October amid allegations of sexual abuse against underage boys including potential clients.

According to the D.A.’s office today, two of the four cases involving alleged victims (aged 15 and 17, respectively, at the time of the alleged incidents) were dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. A third victim, who claimed Grasham performed anal sex with him on two occasions in 2017 when he was intoxicated, was dismissed for lack of evidence.

A fourth case has been referred to the LA D.A.’s office for misdemeanor consideration.

The probes into Grasham, an agent who specialized in child actor clients with more the 50 on his roster before he was fired, began as early as January. At least five young men came forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment and abuse.

Names were not disclosed, but the most serious charge was filed by 20-year-old actor Tyler Cornell, who accused Grasham of sodomizing him last year.

Grasham’s first accuser was former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who says he was assaulted 10 years ago when he was an 18-year-old seeking representation. The other accusers include Lucas Ozarowski, a 27-year-old film and TV editor, who filed a police report saying that Grasham sexually assaulted by him in 2016; Michael Podraza, currently a business and legal affairs manager at Lionsgate, who accused Grasham of offering to help him break into the industry in exchange for sex – an accusation Grasham denied in a 2013 email exchange; and Brady Lindsey, an aspiring actor who said the former APA agent touched him inappropriately on two occasions in 2016 shortly after he turned 18.