EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Robinson, one half of HBO’s Two Dope Queens, is set to play Ciarra in What Men Want, the Taraji P Henson-toplined gender-swamping redo of the 2000 comedy starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt. The pic, from Paramount Players, is being directed by Adam Shankman. Tracy Morgan, Aldis Hodge, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Max Greenfield co-star.

The script is by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck with previous revisions by Tina Chism. It’s about a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Will Packer and James Lopez are producing under the Will Packer Productions banner.

Robinson, the author of the New York Times best-selling book You Can’t Touch My Hair, can currently be seen in the Neflix film Ibiza alongside Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer. She’s repped by Avalon Management and UTA.