Showtime will air all 18 parts of the Twin Peaks limited series as part of an Emmy For Your Consideration marathon on June 2. The uninterrupted run will begin at 4:35 AM ET/PT and end at 10 PM PT/ET on Showtime 2. The entire series is also available to subscribers on multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites and applications and their free On Demand channels.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the 18-part limited event series picked up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. Kyle MacLachlan returned as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, Cooper Double and Dougie Jones. Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by series creators Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.