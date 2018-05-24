With winner Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange and none of the other nominees from last year in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category eligible this year, the field looks wide open.

Which is exactly the kind of contest we like, Primetime Emmys or otherwise.

In today’s Deadline TV Talk podcast, we look at the chances that past Emmy nominee and Downton Abbey alum Michelle Dockery has for Godless, as well as possible strong contenders like The Tale’s Laura Dern, past winner Sarah Paulson for American Horror Story: Cult. Plus, what hopes are there for Cocaine Grandmother’s Catherine Zeta Jones and Mosaic’s Sharon Stone, who won an Emmy several years ago for her guest appearance on The Practice.

Amidst those kind of heavyweights, could Top of the Lake: China Girl’s Elisabeth Moss also be in the running? Remember, the Mad Men alum is coming off a Best Actress Drama win for The Handmaid’s Tale last year. Moss is also a certain nomination in the Best Actress, Drama category for Season 2 of the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel.

This week also features interviews with Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins of HBO’s Vice Principals from our Contenders event at the DGA earlier this year.

Listen here: