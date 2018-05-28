President Trump wished everyone a “Happy Memorial Day” in his first tweet of the day Monday, but quickly sequed into a self-congratulatory tweet about the economy. “Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”

Just minutes after his Twitter tribute to fallen soldiers, Trump renewed his attacks against the Justice Department while live-tweeting Fox News and its interview with law professor Jonathan Turley.

“The President deserves some answers.” @FoxNews in discussing “SPYGATE” Trump wrote.

He continued, quoting Turley:

“Sally Yates is part of concerns people have raised about bias in the Justice Dept. I find her actions to be really quite unbelievable.” Jonathan Turley”

And another:

“We now find out that the Obama Administration put the opposing campaigns presidential candidate, or his campaign, under investigation. That raises legitimate questions. I just find this really odd…this goes to the heart of our electoral system.” Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

“The President deserves some answers.” @FoxNews in discussing “SPYGATE.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

“Sally Yates is part of concerns people have raised about bias in the Justice Dept. I find her actions to be really quite unbelievable.” Jonathan Turley — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018