Donald Trump has finally found the searing retort he was waiting for and has weighed in on ABC’s decision to cancel his supporter Roseanne Barr’s hit sitcom Roseanne after she tweeted comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

He tweeted: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Trump is referring to Jarrett’s remark on MSNBC during a Tuesday night town hall about racism in America, in which she revealed Disney CEO Robert Iger had called her before ABC announced it was pulling its comedy hit, telling her the company would not countenance the comment Barr had tweeted.

Trump had been uncharacteristically silent on ABC’s decision to cancel its hit comedy series Roseanne in the wake of star’s latest racist tweet.

Exactly two months earlier, at another rally, Trump had boasted about Roseanne reboot’s ratings.

“Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” Trump had crowed to his base, on March 29 in Richfield, Ohio, of the Roseanne revival’s debut stats.

Trump’s tweet: