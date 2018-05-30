Just ahead of the Season 1 finale, TLC has picked up a second season of its hit home makeover show Trading Spaces, its tenth season overall. Casting is underway for premiere in early 2019. TLC says Season 2 will be an expanded episode order beyond Season 1’s eight episodes. The exact number of episodes is still being determined.

The revival of TLC’s signature 2000s reality competition series has been a ratings success for the network. The return season of Trading Spaces currently ranks #1 in cable in its premiere time period among key women W25-54/18-49 demos. Driven by the revival series, TLC ranked as the No. 2 cable network on Saturday night with W25-54 in 2Q18 to-date.

“The response to the revival of Trading Spaces, from longtime devotees to newfound superfans alike, has been seismic, and we are proud to continue the celebration in 2019,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, in making today’s announcement. “We look forward to our designers and carpenters bringing more color, design risk and most of all, fun, into homes across the country in the upcoming season.”

The June 2 series finale will feature legacy designer Doug Wilson, new designer Kahi Lee along with carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague redesigning rooms in Atlanta.

Trading Spacies was the first home makeover series of its kind and launched a generation of shows to follow in the television home design genre. Two sets of neighbors trade rooms for two days and, with the help of a designer and carpenter makeover a room with a budget of $2000.

Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

For those interested in the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming season, please go to http://www.tlc.com/casting.