Jim Parsons, Armie Hammer, Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto are set to appear on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, to be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10.

The partial roster of appearances released today reflects Broadway’s welcoming of TV and film stars – or maybe film and TV’s welcoming of stage actors. Parsons, of The Big Bang Theory, Bomer (White Collar) and Quinto (Star Trek franchise) are currently performing in Joe Mantello’s staging of The Boys in the Band. Hammer begins performances at the Hayes Theater in Straight White Men, with costars Josh Charles and Tom Skerritt, among others, June 29.

Also confirmed to appear at the Tonys are Uzo Aduba, Claire Danes, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Andrew Rannells.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS Sunday, June 10, 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).