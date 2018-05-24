EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse is in talks to finance Intruders, a thriller written by Tommy Wirkola, who’ll direct the film with an eye toward a summer production start. In the pic, a mother escapes her abusive husband and takes her young daughter toward refuge in a secluded home, only to be assailed by intruders hungry for the gold that’s supposedly buried in the house. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are producing for Gary Sanchez.

The Norwegian director, who followed his breakout Dead Snow with the R-rated fractured fairy tale Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, most recently directed What Happened To Monday?, from Max Botkin & Kerry Williamson’s Black List script that got bought by Netflix for release in the U.S., UK and Latin America, and still found theatrical success in seven other markets like France, where it grossed over $17 million.

Wirkola has a long history with Gary Sanchez, which produced the $226 million worldwide grosser Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, with Wirkola just scripting an adaptation of the Boom! comic Irredeemable at Fox that McKay is attached to direct.

Wirkola is represented by Artists First, CAA and attorneys Michael Schenkman and Gregory Slewett.