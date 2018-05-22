Today show’s Royal Wedding Week edged out ABC’s Good Morning America in total viewers and topped the news demo derby with biggest edge since broadcasting from Winter Olympics 12 weeks ago.

Today’s total viewer win was its first over GMA, and its largest advantage over CTM, since that second week of the Pyeongchang Olympics in mid-February.

For the week, Today clocked 4.149M viewers – 2,000 viewers ahead of GMA’s 4.147M, and 837K viewers better than CBS This Morning’s 3.312M. viewers. Today took four out of five mornings in overall crowd.

In the news demo, Today logged 1.18 rating to GMA‘s 1.03 and CBS This Morning’s 0.73.

While taking the week, Today finished first across the board on the day of former NBCU star Meghan Markle’s wedding from Windsor. Anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Today averaged 6.417 million viewers, besting ABC’s 6.348 million and CBS’ 4.786 million. That day, Today also outstripped the other broadcasters in the news demo and the younger demo.