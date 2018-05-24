Palme d’Or winning filmmaker Jacques Audiard is back with The Sisters Brothers, his first film shot entirely in English. The darkly comic western stars Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed. Annapurna Pictures has domestic rights to the Why Not Productions picture and will release it later this year. The film, with the tagline “Brothers by blood, Sisters by name,” is expected on the fall festival circuit. Check out the first official trailer above.

This is Audiard’s follow-up to Dheepan which won the top prize in Cannes in 2015. Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, The Sisters Brothers follows siblings Eli and Charlie Sisters who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.

The trailer, set to a variation on Soft Cell’s 1980s classic “Tainted Love,” introduces the brothers with Eli (Reilly) ready to hang up his six-shooter and “open a store.” Charlie (Phoenix) is skeptical, and likes their current gig — as well having a taste for a tipple. Gyllenhaal is their prospector prey and Ahmed the chemist who’s developed a formula for finding gold.

Audiard wrote the script with longtime collaborator Thomas Bidegain (the latter incidentally made his directing debut with 2015’s Les Cowboys which also starred Reilly).

This has been a hot project since it first began coming together. Reilly originally optioned the novel and produces alongside Michael De Luca, Alison Dickey, Why Not’s Pascal Caucheteux and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison.