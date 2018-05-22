Former Alex, Inc. star Elisha Henig is set as a lead opposite Bill Pullman and Carrie Coon on the second season of USA Network’s praised drama series The Sinner, from Universal Cable Productions.

Season 2 lures Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son Julian (Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

Henig’s Julian is a bright but peculiar young boy on the brink of adolescence who is from a sheltered, unconventional background and is now thrust into the outside world.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, alongside Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers through their company Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak as executive producer. Brad Winters will also serve as executive producer. Antonio Campos, who directed the first three episodes of season 1, will return to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Most recently, Henig starred in the series regular role of Ben Schuman on ABC’s Alex, Inc. alongside Zach Braff. His other TV credits include USA’s Mr. Robot and Colony, American Vandal, MacGyver, Transparent, School of Rock, and Grey’s Anatomy. Henig next will star in the upcoming sci-fi film, Future World alongside James Franco and Lucy Liu. He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.