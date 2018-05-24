Netflix has revealed the premiere date for the first half of Season 3 of The Ranch, which includes the final episodes with Danny Masterson. The first 10 episodes of Season 3 (aka Part 5) will premiere June 15.

Masterson, who starred opposite Aston Kutcher in the popular multi-camera comedy series, was fired last December following accusations that he had raped four women in the early 2000s. With renewed attention to the case amid the current crackdown on sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood, Netflix decided to part ways with the actor. Masterson has denied the allegations.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson said at the time in a statement to Deadline. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson wasn’t officially replaced on the series, but Dax Shepard was cast in a recurring role, which will help fill the void left by Masterson.

The Ranch revolves around the dysfunctional Bennett family on their Colorado ranch.