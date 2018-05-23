EXCLUSIVE: Paramount just won an auction for The Oberlin Incident, a spec by Cory Goodman that Safehouse and Aperture will produce. Studio’s keeping logline on the down-low, but it’s described to me as a horror thriller. Deal was high six figures.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell at Safehouse Pictures and Adam Goldworm at Aperture Entertainment developed the script with Goodman. Pace of this deal shows the appetite for material that can be turned into movies quickly. Verve sent the script out to buyers Monday afternoon, and there were multiple bidders by the following day with Paramount prevailing late Tuesday evening.

Goodman’s specs have gotten buyers hot and bothered before, as he sold several potential franchise starters as pitches and specs resulting in seven-figures deals that included Hood to Sony and Lore to Warner Bros. He also wrote the Black List script The Last Witch Hunter, Underworld: Blood Wars and Priest.

Safehouse just set up WWII tank movie The Liberators at Warner Bros with Michael B Jordan and Alano Mayo’s Outlier Society Productions as a potential star vehicle for Jordan. The company also recently set up The Expansion Project at Warner Bros with Brad Peyton attached to direct. Safehouse last produced King Arthur for that studio.

Aperture produced the indie hit My Friend Dahmer and is currently shooting Live! with Aaron Eckhart and developing the Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium at Tristar with Glenn Requa and John Ficarra directing.

Goodman is repped by Verve, Aperture Enterainment and attorney Adam Kaller; Safehouse is CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman; Aperture is Bloom Hergott’s Ashley Silver.