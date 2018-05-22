You’re seeing the headlines, aren’t you? “Pentagon Prepares to Deploy Advanced Robot Soldiers”, “Robot Learns Like People Do” and “Robots Are Coming For Your Job.” Sony Pictures Animation has seen them too, and now the toon studio sending the automatons after your children.

OK, not really, but SPA today did announce The Mitchells vs. the Machines, an AI-as-evildoer animated family comedy produced by the Lego Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs duo of Chris Miller & Phil Lord, along with Kurt Albrecht.

Here’s the logline: The Mitchells are a dysfunctional but loving family whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising that threatens mankind: All around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones to self-driving cars to a sleek new line of personal robots – turn on humanity. With the help of two malfunctioning robots and the family’s delightfully overweight pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world.

The film is directed by Mike Rianda, who wrote the screenplay with his co-director and former Gravity Falls colleague Jeff Rowe. No cast or release date was announced — maybe wait a couple of weeks then ask virtual assistant to check Deadline for details.