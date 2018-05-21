Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the comedy that won the Golden Globe this year for the show and for star Rachel Brosnahan, has been renewed for a third season. Creator Amy-Sherman Palladino teased the news this weekend while accepting the series’ Peabody Award during a ceremony in New York.

The period drama and feminist comedy centers on the emergence of a 1950s housewife-turned-comedian (Brosnahan) who decides to channel her considerable energies into becoming a stand-up comic, raising the eyebrows and defying the expectations of everyone around her.

Amazon originally gave Mrs. Maisel a two-season series order, with Season 1 bowing in November and Season 2 expected later this year. Its Season 1 also won a pair of Critics’ Choice Awards and a PGA Award; it’s also a front-runner in the current Emmy season.

Our sister publication Variety was the first to report the Season 3 news.