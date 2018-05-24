CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden announced today that it will be making its way across the pond to London for four special episodes at the historic Central Hall Westminster. The shows will air June 18-21.

This marks the return of The Late Late Show to Corden’s hometown as the show aired episodes there last year. This year’s special London episodes will include a star-studded roster including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, Foo Fighters and more.

The London-based episodes will feature musical and comedy segments that we are used to seeing stateside including “Crosswalk: The Musical” and “Take a Break” — but they will get a British makeover, of course.

“Broadcasting The Late Late Show from James’ hometown of London last year was such a thrill,” said Ben Winston, executive producer. “Thanks to CBS and our partners at Sky One, we are back for a second year. We are looking forward to a fun week in London, putting a UK spin on our nightly show.”

Sky, which is the exclusive home to The Late Late Show in the UK, will broadcast these London-based episodes June 19-22 at 10 PM on Sky One and NOW TV.