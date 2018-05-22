Oscilloscope Laboratories acquired Eugene Jarecki’s documentary The King ahead of its Sundance Film Festival debut this year, and now the film that takes a journey in Elvis Presley’s actual 1963 Rolls-Royce to take the pulse of America has a trailer. The pic, which discovers some hard truths, takes viewers on a road trip through the heartland (along with passengers including everyone from Alec Baldwin and Chuck D to Rosanne Cash, Van Jones, David Simon, Ethan Hawke and Emmylou Harris) opens June 22 in New York then the next week in Los Angeles ahead of a national rollout.

The logline for what becomes a cautionary tale: Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki takes the King’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America. From Memphis to New York, Las Vegas, and beyond, the journey traces the rise and fall of Elvis as a metaphor for the country he left behind. In this groundbreaking film, Jarecki paints a visionary portrait of the state of the American dream and a penetrating look at how the hell we got here.

Jarecki (Why We Fight, The Trials of Henry Kissinger, Freakonomics, The House I Live In) wrote and directed the music-filled pic. It was produced by Christopher St. John and David Kuhn and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Barbara Biemann, Errol Morris and Cash.

